Income Driven Repayment Plans May Assist With Getting More Relaxation Time, Says AFBC

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In our bustling age of higher education and burgeoning industries, it can sometimes be hard to step away from work, school, and other mentally demanding tasks to take a moment and relax. An endless grind of work without taking time to refresh for a person is very much similar to a machine, in that if the machine isn't given a break and repaired overtime, it wears out. The same thing happens to people, though as a culture we have a tendency to try and brush that off, squeezing more productivity out of each individual moment. A lot of stress can come from having to constantly worry about finances. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company that has assisted thousands of student loan borrowers in applying for income-driven repayment programs, has seen how stress can wear student loan borrowers down.

"Leisurely activities are what people are supposed to be able to look forward to at the end of their busy day," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "If people aren't taking the time to unwind and relax themselves, whatever stress they're under never gets a chance to stop building up."

However, with income-driven repayment plans (IDR) lowering their monthly payments, some of the stress may be alleviated. If accepted into an IDR, borrowers might finally have the opportunity to take more time for themselves to alleviate that stress by doing something that they love or find relaxing. It could mean that they have more time for finishing the book series gathering dust on their bookshelves, seeing that movie that everyone around them has been going on about, getting back into the swing of a physical hobby, or maybe just taking a well-deserved nap. However one goes about relaxing at the end of the day, it's important to take the time to do it properly. "Having less stress regarding student loans is something that has the chance to make it possible for people to once again have time to take care of themselves," said Molina. "At AFBC, we're glad to be able to do our part in an effort to better people's lives, even if just by a little bit."

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

