INCOME PRODUCING TURNKEY SWINE FARM PORTFOLIO AUCTION IN CLINTON, NC
News provided byIron Horse Auction Company, Inc.
Oct 16, 2025, 15:24 ET
CLINTON, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct 16, 2025, Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. of Rockingham, NC announce a Turnkey Swine Farm Portfolio Auction event featuring 6 Multi-Farm Opportunities in Sampson County, North Carolina. The auction will be held online only from October 30th, starting at 8 AM, through November 6th, ending at 2 PM.
Start Earning Income on Day 1! These properties have been subject to professional farm management ensuring compliance with all local, state and federal regulations. 14 Smithfield Finishing Buildings - 10,060 Permitted Spaces - No Deferred Maintenance. 2 Smithfield Pig Nursery Sites - 14,650 Permitted Spaces - No Deferred Maintenance. Approximately 290 Acres of Land in picturesque locations in Sampson County. These remarkable farms offer a rare combination of spacious work areas with reasonable proximity to urban conveniences. Each Location has Well Water and Septic. Permitted Lagoons at Each Location. 6 Months into a 3-Year Production Agreement with Smithfield (Transferrable). $9,601 Income from Existing Leases.
These are working hog farm operations.
Steve Cooney, professional auctioneer with Iron Horse Auction Co., stated
"This is a tremendous opportunity to start earning income right away with these working hog farms."
For further information about the sale process, go to: https://www.ironhorseauction.com/auction/turnkey-swine-farm-portfolio-auction--6-multi-farm-opportunities-78148/details or call: 800-997-2248
For interviews, contact:
Steve Cooney 270-307-3451 or
[email protected]
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.
174 Airport Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
910-997-2248
www.ironhorseauction.com
SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.
