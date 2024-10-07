Income Verification Pioneer Unveils New Features to Streamline Benefits Distribution for State Agencies

Rooted in human-centered design, SteadyIQ's first-of-its-kind verification solution rolls out new tools to break down barriers to benefits access and reduce administrative burden

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SteadyIQ, whose income intelligence platform helps government agencies streamline benefits distribution and reduce fraud, today announced the launch of a new suite of tools designed to further improve the delivery of safety net benefits like SNAP and Medicaid. The features will augment SteadyIQ's pioneering Income Passport, the first tool of its kind to enable seamless income verification, with the aim of increasing accessibility and removing barriers for applicants.

"Across the country, public benefits systems are not keeping up with the changing nature of work," said Michael Wilkening, Executive Advisor and former California Secretary of Health & Human Services. "Emerging technology has a powerful role to play in helping states rethink their approach to verifying income — in ways that can both decrease the burden on agency staff and help people get the support they need, when they need it."

Drawing on the principles of human-centered design, SteadyIQ's new suite of product features includes:

Income Passport 2.0 , a fully revamped version of the Income Passport with simpler navigation, more streamlined user experience, and improved accessibility. With an intuitive interface, Income Passport 2.0 is a guided journey with smart prompts and FAQs to move users through the process to verify income, aiming to significantly reduce completion time.

, a fully revamped version of the Income Passport with simpler navigation, more streamlined user experience, and improved accessibility. With an intuitive interface, Income Passport 2.0 is a guided journey with smart prompts and FAQs to move users through the process to verify income, aiming to significantly reduce completion time. SteadyIQ Direct, which enables states to embed the Income Passport within existing platforms, uses server-to-server authentication to bypass the need for applicants to create accounts. This experience empowers SteadyIQ's state partners to guide applicants through the platform without friction, boosting efficiency while also giving state agencies greater control over eligibility windows and applicant communications. The result is an optimized experience for both agency and applicant.

"In our conversations with state leaders nationwide, we consistently hear that their greatest challenge is balancing the administrative challenges of benefits distribution with the need to create a simple and clear process for applicants," said Raja Viswaratha Surireddy, VP of Product at SteadyIQ. "Our work is about bridging that gap. Together with our partners, we're realizing the potential of technology to build benefits systems that support agencies and families alike."

SteadyIQ already works with a growing number of state and local government agencies to unlock access to benefits for non-standard workers. Its unique technology can decrease claim processing time by a factor of 30 and has reduced the time for workers to receive benefits from three weeks to less than a day. In a recent pilot conducted with the Missouri Department of Social Services, Income Passport users were able to submit their income verification in under twenty minutes, and received their benefits approximately 4 days earlier than those who did not use the platform. In Missouri, Income Passport also dramatically reduced application churn and rejections due to incomplete files, further speeding up the process for both applicants and agency staff.

"For too long, the landscape of public benefits technology has lagged behind the ever-increasing pace of technological change," said James Haberlen, Chief Commercial Officer at SteadyIQ. "This is about bringing to market a much-needed solution that leverages sophisticated technology to solve the most pressing challenges facing both applicants and the state agencies that serve them."

To learn more, visit www.steadyiq.com .

About Steady

SteadyIQ is at the forefront of a technology revolution in public benefits delivery. Our proprietary platform, Income Passport, is a consent-based income verification solution that makes submitting proof of earnings more accessible, efficient, and effortless. Leveraging the power of user-permissioned data, SteadyIQ works with government agencies across the country to streamline benefit applications, reduce administrative burden, and prevent fraud.

SOURCE SteadyIQ