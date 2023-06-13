IncomeCalendar.com Launches, Providing Dividend Tracking/Projection

JERICHO, N.Y., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrarian Outlook today announces the public launch of Income Calendar at www.IncomeCalendar.com, a dividend tracking and projection service previously available only to Contrarian Outlook subscribers, at an introductory rate of $79 for the first year.

Say goodbye to clunky spreadsheets and hours of research. Income Calendar - a new tool from Contrarian Outlook - is the fastest, easiest way to track and forecast your dividend income. It takes less than 5 minutes to enter your tickers and share counts, then Income Calendar will build an easy-to-read 12-month projection based on historical trends and the latest news... all in a matter of seconds! Learn more and start a 60-day risk-free trial here: https://www.incomecalendar.com/
"Income Calendar is like having a personal assistant that is tracking each and every dividend payment we're owed, from declaration to ex date to receipt. Or, in 2023-speak, an 'AI assistant' that is here to help you manage your payout collection program," said Brett Owens, Chief Investment Strategist.

To use Income Calendar, a subscriber inputs stocks to track, with an easy-to-use portfolio system. A dashboard then shows projections for the next twelve months with charts and tables, detailing expected income by month and also by stock; and these dividend events are also presented in the form of a traditional calendar, where users can peruse each month and day, as well as add custom income events (e.g. social security income).

Users can elect to receive real-time email alerts when new dividend declarations are announced for their portfolio holdings, and receive "week ahead" summaries to see how much they are getting paid, and when, for the upcoming week.

About Contrarian Outlook

A service of BNK Invest Inc. (www.bnkinvest.com), Contrarian Outlook (www.contrarianoutlook.com) is home to Contrarian Income Report, employing second level thinking to hunt down safe, stable, meaningful yields through a calculated contrarian strategy. Our Hidden Yields service taps into the incredible profit potential of income loopholes that are "invisible" to 99% of investors. Learn more about these and other premium newsletters by clicking here or going to www.contrarianoutlook.com.

