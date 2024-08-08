IncomePath Named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards

Innovative visualization with advisor training wins attention in retirement income category

ITHACA, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IncomePath, the innovative software that allows clients to visualize retirement income decisions, announced today that it has been named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Award (the "Wealthies") for Technology Providers in the Retirement Income category.

The company co-founders, Dr. Michael Finke and Tamiko Toland, will attend the live award event and look forward to institutional implementations as they roll out the initial online version for individual financial professionals and small firms. IncomePath gives financial professionals a simple, goal-based process that allows clients to select their own lifestyle path through visualizations of risk and lifetime income.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition," said Finke, IncomePath's co-founder and Chief Strategist. "We knew that the demand for a simple solution that helps clients understand how investment risk and guaranteed income affect spending is clear. The conversations we've been having since we launched the company in February have really confirmed that."

Now in its tenth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 5th.

"The IncomePath approach resonates with a wide range of firms across financial services," said Toland, co-founder and CEO of IncomePath. "People immediately recognize how the visualizations convey the risk tradeoffs in retirement. They also appreciate that we've built a simple retirement income planning process with training and educational resources for both financial professionals and their clients."

By clarifying how investment volatility and an unknown lifespan impact spending, IncomePath allows a client to select the right combination of investment risk, portfolio withdrawals, and annuity income. IncomePath includes a step-by-step retirement income planning guide and visual aid that helps a client choose their lifestyle path.

IncomePath (www.incomepath.com) will be available for individual financial professionals in 2024.

About IncomePath

IncomePath offers innovative software that allows clients to visualize retirement income decisions. Financial professionals can use IncomePath's simple, goal-based process to allow clients to select their own lifestyle path through visualizations of risk and lifetime income. Dr. Michael Finke and Tamiko Toland co-founded IncomePath in 2023 to provide a better framework to present how annuities and other strategies affect retirement lifestyles.

Michael Finke, Ph.D., CFP® is IncomePath's Chief Strategist and is also a professor and Frank M. Engle Chair of Economic Security at The American College of Financial Services. He leads the Granum Center for Financial Security.

Tamiko Toland is IncomePath's CEO and is a recognized thought leader known as the "annuity Yoda." Tamiko is also Founder of the 401(k) Annuity Hub and has held leadership positions at TIAA, Strategic Insight, and Cannex Financial Exchanges.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

