Incoming President and CEO Elizabeth Finn Unveils Vision for Directions Inc

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions Inc, a leading insights and intelligence firm, recently held its highly anticipated annual company meeting where incoming President and CEO Elizabeth (Beth) Finn unveiled her vision for the firm's future. Beth was recently selected by the Directions Inc Board of Directors to succeed President and CEO Jim Lane who will retire in December.

Elizabeth Finn

Originally founded in 1988, Directions has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It also acquired two other firms, SEEK Company in 2018 and Aimpoint Research in 2021, bringing together an unmatched suite of quantitative, qualitative, and strategic intelligence capabilities.

"It has been a privilege to be part of this organization for the past eight years as it has grown and evolved," Beth commented. "I'm also proud that throughout this growth we have maintained an unwavering commitment to excellence and client-oriented culture that are hallmarks of our firm."

While the marketing and insights industry has experienced tremendous change during her twenty-year career, Beth noted in her vision statement that the rate of change is accelerating and simply keeping up is no longer enough.

"Change is a catalyst for opportunity, and we will use this moment to build on our foundation of insights and invest in research and development, stay ahead of new technologies and trends, and foster a culture of creativity and experimentation. This transformation will not come without challenges, but our team's ability to foster true connection between our clients and the customers they serve will drive us forward and position Directions at the forefront of our industry's future."

Beth emphasized the power of innovative data tools and technologies, best-in-class qualitative and quantitative insights, and strategic action as three core elements of the firm's suite of products and services. At the center of everything is the human element, which cannot be understated or overlooked.

"To understand business needs and serve our clients at a high level, we must understand people and view business within the context of the human world where it lives. We must see the connections between all the pieces and bridge the distance between siloed insights and truly integrated intelligence. This is the guiding principle that will shape everything we do, the services we provide, and the way we will show up for our clients and each other. Every single person on the Directions team has contributed to our remarkable success. I'm honored by the trust of my colleagues and do not take for granted the responsibility I have to lead us into the next chapter of our history. A chapter that will be defined by growth and limitless possibilities."

About Directions Inc

Directions Inc is a collective of brands empowering businesses to gain competitive advantage through integrated intelligence. Our expert advisors partner with clients to design custom research plans that gather and connect human-centered quantitative, qualitative, and intelligence-based insights, giving them the power to drive their business forward. We offer expertise across a range of industry verticals, including food, food service, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer-packaged goods. Directions Inc is a privately held firm in Cincinnati, Ohio with regional offices around the country, conducting work globally.

