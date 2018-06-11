InComm Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

InComm Healthcare & Affinity's OTC Supplemental Benefit and Directed-Spend Incentive & Rewards card programs are HITRUST CSF Certified and meet key regulations and industry-defined requirements. The OTC Supplemental Benefit is a health plan-sponsored prepaid card that allows Medicare-Advantage members to use their benefit dollars to purchase CMS-compliant products at local retailers. The Directed-Spend Incentive & Rewards program allows health plans to build a customized member incentive program around health and preventative behaviors, and deliver the rewards via a prepaid card used to purchase prequalified health and wellness items at retailers.

InComm Digital Solutions provides an innovative technology platform that allows brands and distributors to sell, promote and deliver gift card products in digital and physical formats. It also provides a robust web-based reporting administration tool (Back Office) that provides 24/7 access to detailed sales, order and transaction reporting.

"This certification underscores our deep commitment to serving our healthcare partners at the highest level," said Phil Graves, President of InComm. "They dedicate a great deal of time and resources to mitigating risk around third-party data security, so we pursued HITRUST CSF Certification to help make that process easier for them."

HITRUST CSF Certification status demonstrates that InComm Healthcare & Affinity and InComm Digital Solutions have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places them in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF Certification helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST CSF Certification has become the information protection framework for the healthcare industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer at HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

InComm Healthcare & Affinity helps health plans and affinity groups attract, engage and retain members with innovative consumer benefits and rewards, such as restricted -spend prepaid cards. For more information, visit www.InCommHealthcareAndAffinity.com.

InComm Digital Solutions provides healthcare companies with industry-leading technology that makes it possible to easily provide rewards to incentivize healthy behavior. For more information, visit www.InCommDigital.com.

*The InComm Digital Solutions offering that meets HITRUST CSF Certification is its Back Office network infrastructure, including IPS/IDS, Firewall, Load Balancers and switching. The InComm Healthcare & Affinity systems that meet HITRUST CSF Certification are MGMT Zone, APP Zone, DB Zone and DMZ Zone.

Leveraging deep integrations into retailers' point-of-sale systems, InComm provides connectivity to a variety of service providers that allow consumers to conduct everyday business at more than 500,000 points of retail distribution. Whether those consumers are activating prepaid products, paying bills, enjoying real-time discounts through a membership card, purchasing digital goods in-store or adding funds to an online account, InComm is there to provide unique gift-gifting opportunities, cater to on-the-go shoppers, deliver added value through loyalty programs and serve cash-based consumers. With 246 global patents, InComm is headquartered in Atlanta with a presence in more than 30 countries. Learn more at www.incomm.com or connect with us on www.twitter.com/incomm, www.facebook.com/incomm, www.linkedin.com/company/incomm or www.incomm.com/blog.

