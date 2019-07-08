InComm Acquires Meridian Loyalty, Expands Incentives Business With End-to-End Service Offerings

ATLANTA, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced the acquisition of Meridian Loyalty, a full-service incentives business that creates loyalty and engagement programs for large corporations. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Meridian Loyalty clients include Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies from across the globe.

With this acquisition, InComm will strengthen its incentives business by creating lasting loyalty for corporations through flexible reward offerings and member-centric design and management tools for B2C, B2B and employee programs. The move expands InComm's capabilities from the specialized delivery of stored-value rewards to a comprehensive suite of end-to-end services for brand-focused incentive, loyalty and engagement programs, including travel and merchandise redemptions.

"Incentives and rewards have become essential tools for brands to engage their audiences, so we are working towards helping our customers maximize the performance of their programs," said Brooks Smith, CEO of InComm. "The Meridian Loyalty team brings decades of experience and technological expertise in creating effective incentive, loyalty and engagement programs, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the InComm family."

"Meridian disrupted the incentives industry in the 80s and 90s with the introduction of the MeridiCard, the industry's first reloadable debit card, so our point of view has been rewards-agnostic from day one," said Sam Toumayan, President and Owner of Meridian Loyalty. "We're incredibly excited to be joining the InComm team and finding innovative ways to drive positive client outcomes."

The Incentive Research Foundation reported in its 2019 Trends Study that fewer than 30 percent of corporate buyers track return on investment (ROI) for incentive travel programs, while 53 percent of corporate buyers for merchandise and gift card programs do not use reporting or analysis to evaluate the performance of their programs. InComm will ensure brands can overcome these challenges through consultation services grounded in data-driven, predictive analysis and tools. This approach will provide actionable insights that will maximize participation rates and ROI for customer incentive, loyalty and engagement programs.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 369 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

