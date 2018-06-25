InComm and Fiserv Expand Network of Biller Organizations Accepting In-Lane Bill Payment with Cash

https://vimeo.com/271157176

InComm's VanillaDirect™ Pay in-lane cash payment option allows consumers to make payments without needing a bank account, credit or debit card or making a trip to a separate area of the store.

Partnering with CheckFreePay®, InComm expands the number of billers' payments accepted by their retail partners. CheckFreePay will leverage InComm's extensive biller footprint, supporting in-person payment preferences for millions of consumer accounts. CheckFreePay provides greater ease and convenience for walk-in bill pay customers with availability at thousands of retail locations, soon to include InComm retailers such as Dollar General and Family Dollar.

"For the millions of consumers who predominantly use cash in their financial lives, partnering with CheckFreePay allows us to continue to transform the payment experience," said Matt Lanford, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Financial Services at InComm, "Our technology is serving consumers, enabling them to pay bills easily, while also driving more traffic into our retailers and increasing their revenue."

"One in five people prefers to pay a bill in person, representing millions of households each year that regularly use walk-in bill payment services," said John Stoner, President, Biller Solutions, Fiserv. "Whether it is for the convenience of paying a bill while shopping or the ability to receive a receipt immediately upon payment, VanillaDirect Pay and CheckFreePay will enable more biller organizations to conveniently serve customers in-lane at thousands of retail locations without visiting a designated walk-up pay counter."

Fiserv, which has been enabling billing and payment services for more than 30 years and has the broadest, single-source range of solutions, enables companies to support all biller channels, which include company websites, mobile devices, financial institution websites, walk-in, print and mail.

Learn about how VanillaDirect Pay and CheckFreePay enable cash bill payments at retail: click here.

