InComm and LA Metro Partner to Expand Access to TAP card Sales Throughout LA County

"Transit systems across the country are finding ways to make it easier for their riders to buy their transit cards on the go, and we're happy to be the ones making that possible in Los Angeles," said Michael Herold, Vice President of Business Development at InComm. "Through our partnership, riders will have more options to choose where to buy and reload their cards at the stores where they currently shop. This is also interesting for retailers, who now offer their customers yet another reason to come to their store."

TAP is one of the largest smart card systems in the United States, with an average of 24 million transactions processed every month. The program powers a multimodal travel experience that enables riders to pay for trips on Metro and 24 additional transit agencies throughout Los Angeles County. Riders can store funds electronically on their TAP card, which can then be used to pay fares each time they board a bus or train.

InComm's Tolling and Transit program currently provides transportation authorities across seven states with the payments technology they need to give their commuters convenient travel solutions. For more information, click here.

For more information on TAP and to see a map of participating retail locations, visit www.taptogo.net



About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is unique among the nation's transportation agencies. Created in 1993, Metro is a multimodal transportation agency that transports about 1.3 million passengers daily on a fleet of 2,200 clean air buses and six rail lines. The agency also oversees bus, rail, highway and other mobility-related building projects and leads transportation planning and programming for Los Angeles County.

Stay informed by following Metro on The Source and El Pasajero at metro.net

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

