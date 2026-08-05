InComm Benefits Survey Reveals Gap Between HR Expectations and Employee Benefits Experience

New research shows HR teams want simpler administration, stronger support and better tools to help employees use HSAs and other spending accounts with confidence

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Benefits, a division of global payments technology provider InComm Payments, today released new research revealing a clear gap between what employees need from spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), and the support Human Resources (HR) teams receive from providers to deliver a positive employee experience. Based on a survey of more than 300 HR professionals*, the findings show that employee experience has become the primary factor driving how HR leaders evaluate spending account providers.

Key findings include:

73% of HR professionals said "employee feedback" is the top factor they consider when reevaluating spending account providers.





they consider when reevaluating spending account providers. Employee experience was the No. 1 frustration HR professionals cited with spending account providers.





HR professionals cited with spending account providers. Nearly 6 in 10 HR professionals said they encounter concerns or challenges from employees regarding their spending accounts, with common questions focused on eligible purchases, claims submission, account usage, deadlines and rollover rules.





regarding their spending accounts, with common questions focused on eligible purchases, claims submission, account usage, deadlines and rollover rules. 55% of respondents cited more flexible benefit options as an opportunity to improve the employee experience, while 52% cited simplified education and 52% cited better technology .





as an opportunity to improve the employee experience, while and . 55% of HR professionals expressed enthusiasm about AI tools in their department, and 57% said they already use AI in education or training related to benefits administration.

"Employees are not necessarily disengaged from their benefits. Many are simply unsure how to use them," said Dave Etling, SVP and GM of InComm Benefits. "When employees need help understanding eligibility, claims or reimbursement rules, HR often becomes the default support channel. Spending account providers have an opportunity to simplify the experience, reduce administrative burden and help employees feel more confident using their benefits."

The research also shows that HR teams are managing broad responsibilities beyond benefits, including recruitment, employee communications, payroll, insurance offerings and compliance. As a result, organizations are looking for spending account providers that can deliver more than account administration, including responsive support, dedicated account management, intuitive technology and stronger employee education.

InComm Benefits helps organizations simplify and modernize the spending account experience through tools and support designed to reduce confusion, improve access and ease administrative burdens. The company's platform includes Automated Purchase Sorting technology, a simplified member experience, digital education resources, faster access to funds and reimbursements, innovations such as the HSA Backup Account and 2% Cash Back HSA**, and a designated account manager.

The full report, entitled "The Spending Account Experience Gap," explores how HR leaders are approaching spending account administration, where providers are falling short and how organizations can improve employee satisfaction, engagement and utilization. View the report by visiting www.incomm.com/benefits/2026-hsa-employee-research.

*Source: InComm Benefits 2026 HR Leaders Survey. Results based on over 300 HR professionals managing HSAs/Spending Accounts in April 2026.

**InComm is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services for HSA, FSA and HRA accounts are provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

About InComm Benefits

InComm Benefits is the future of employee benefits with automated and intuitive spending accounts, including HSA, FSA, Dependent Care, Lifestyle and more. Simplify the user experience by providing automatic purchase recognition and receipt tracking. Employees can more easily take advantage of triple-tax savings using one card. Employers benefit from higher adoption rates, boosted employee satisfaction and savings using cutting-edge solutions. Learn more at www.InComm.com/Benefits.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

‍Media Contacts

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

Brandon Davis

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments