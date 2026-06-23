InComm Healthcare Unveils Digital Delivery of Wellness Rewards for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Health Plans

Digital fund distribution enables health plans to meet member demand for instant rewards, closing care gaps and improving health outcomes in the process

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Healthcare, a division of payments technology company InComm Payments, today unveiled a new feature for digital distribution of wellness rewards to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan members. Launching in January 2027, the digital solution enables participating plans to strengthen member engagement, satisfaction and health outcomes by instantly rewarding members with restricted-spend funds for completing important tasks such as annual check-ups and preventative screenings.

InComm Healthcare unveiled a digital distribution feature for wellness rewards to participating health plan members.

"Health plan members often have to wait weeks for a prepaid card loaded with reward funds to arrive in the mail when they finish eligible activities, and that delay can discourage them from participating," said Joe Donato, Senior Vice President and General Manager at InComm Healthcare. "We developed our digital distribution platform to meet member expectations for faster recognition and more convenient redemption options. Participating members will soon have instant access to their reward funds by simply opening an email, text or their plan's benefit app on their smartphone."

According to an InComm Healthcare survey of more than 500 Medicaid members, 56% of respondents said they prefer to receive rewards via email or text, not as a physical card sent in the mail. Health plans that enable digital delivery of reward funds can meet this demand, improving member satisfaction and engagement with reward programs.

Additional benefits of digital wellness rewards include:

Mitigating Fraud Risks – digital delivery provides greater visibility into fund distribution, reducing the risk of physical prepaid card theft or misuse.

– digital delivery provides greater visibility into fund distribution, reducing the risk of physical prepaid card theft or misuse. Lowering Operational Costs – digital distribution enables health plans to monitor and reclaim unspent rewards, enabling them to reinvest funds into member services.

– digital distribution enables health plans to monitor and reclaim unspent rewards, enabling them to reinvest funds into member services. Strengthening Compliance – unlike gift cards and other traditional means of delivering funds, our solutions are built on restricted-spend platforms that ensure members cannot purchase items ineligible with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations, such as alcohol, tobacco or firearms.

– unlike gift cards and other traditional means of delivering funds, our solutions are built on restricted-spend platforms that ensure members cannot purchase items ineligible with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations, such as alcohol, tobacco or firearms. Improving Health Outcomes – members receive digital rewards instantly after verifying the completion of eligible activities, which makes it easier for them to redeem reward funds and further support healthy choices such as buying healthy food and wellness items.

Digital wellness rewards can be used within the InComm Healthcare OTC Network®, which is a curated network of retail locations where members can make purchases aligned with a health plan program's rules and item eligibility. The OTC Network® supports Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other benefit programs that encourage plan members to purchase eligible nutritious foods, over-the-counter (OTC) medications and wellness products. Benefits are configured to each health plan's program requirements, ensuring funds are used only for approved items.

To learn more about digital delivery of health plan wellness rewards, visit www.InComm.com/healthcare/digital-delivery.

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 1,300+ health and wellness plans and reaching 12 million cardholders. The proprietary OTC Network currently consists of more than 77,000 retailer locations. With both online and mail-order options, members experience the convenience they expect. InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits and incentives by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card, including OTC products, healthy foods, wellness incentives, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Health plans can leverage the Dual Network Benefit Card to close care gaps by utilizing wellness rewards for members. Learn more at www.InComm.com/healthcare.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

Brandon Davis

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments