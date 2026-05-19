Zip US and InComm Payments Bring Flexible Payments to Gift Cards, Giving Shoppers a New Way to Pay

Consumers can now use the Zip app to buy popular gift card brands and split purchases into installments over time

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zip (ASX: ZIP), the digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products for everyday Americans, and InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, today announced a partnership that brings installment buying to the gift card category. Through the integration, eligible shoppers can purchase popular gift card brands directly in the Zip app.



This reflects growing consumer appetite for more control over how and when they spend. According to Federal Reserve data, 15% of consumers surveyed in 2024 used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) in the prior 12 months, rising from 14% in 2023 and 10% in 2021. With 4.6 million active customers in the US and 29,000 merchant partners, Zip is bringing that same flexibility to gift cards, giving consumers more flexibility over how they manage their spending.1

"Short-term installment payments have become a mainstream behavior, and our customers tell us they value this flexibility across all areas of their cashflow. Shoppers deserve more say over how they manage their money, and we're committed to expanding flexible options to more consumers," said Jinal Shah, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Zip. "We are excited to partner with an industry leader like InComm Payments. Their network puts the most in-demand brands in front of our customers, right when it matters."

Gift cards available on the Zip app span popular retailers, entertainment brands, dining, and travel providers. Once eligible shoppers select a card and denomination, they can choose how to split the cost at checkout and complete the transaction without leaving the app.

"Our priority is to make shopping for gift cards quick and simple, whether consumers need a gift for a special occasion or simply want to treat themselves," said Adam Brault, SVP of Financial Services at InComm Payments. "Partnering with Zip to bring more flexible payment options is an effective way to further take the stress out of the gift card shopping process."

Eligible shoppers can visit the Zip app to browse available gift cards and get started.

1Zip 3Q FY26 Results released to the ASX.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (ACN 139 546 428) (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the United States (US), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.



Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses.



For more information, visit, www.zip.co. Loans through Zip are originated by WebBank. Subject to approval and applicable terms.

Media Contacts

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

Brandon Davis

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

Zip US Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments