InComm Celebrates 10 Years in the Asia-Pacific Region

"It's been 10 years of hard work, partnerships and innovation that led to where we are today," said Frank Monaco, Executive Vice President and General Manager, InComm International. "The secret to our success is great people, determination, commitment and localization of our business. Asia is an extremely diverse marketplace. Acknowledging and adapting to this diversity from an early stage of market entry has been fundamental to our success."

Some of the region's milestones include:

The inauguration of the first office and the first transaction processed on August 8, 2008 , in Japan .

, in . The launch of prepaid products in Japan's leading convenience store chain in 2010, which included 12,000 stores using InComm's industry leading point-of-sale activation technology.

leading convenience store chain in 2010, which included 12,000 stores using InComm's industry leading point-of-sale activation technology. The establishment of partnerships with the world's largest entertainment companies to launch prepaid products right before the 2012 holidays season in Hong Kong .

. Bringing the world's largest media player application gift card to Australia's retail market in 2014.

retail market in 2014. The acquisition of ValueAccess, previously a partner company that leads prepaid distribution, in 2016.

To both celebrate this important milestone and give back to their communities, InComm employees from over 30 countries are fundraising for Unicef, which works in 190 countries and territories to protect the rights of every child. To raise funds, as an individual or a team, employees are taking part in the "10 for 10 Challenge." That 10 can be a run, walk or bike ride of 10 kilometers or four yoga sessions that correspond to 10,000 kilojoules. One-hundred percent of the donations will be given to Unicef.

