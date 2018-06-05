InComm Expands Digital Prepaid Leadership with Acquisition of Gift Card Impressions

"GCI is on the cutting edge of the digital gift card evolution. They are recognized as the industry leader in delivering stored-value products with a much warmer, personalized and transformative approach," said Brooks Smith, CEO of InComm. "We are excited to add GCI's innovative capabilities and intellectual property to our portfolio of products and services. This transaction also brings us an experienced management team with a great deal of consumer packaged goods industry knowledge that can be leveraged to help drive the growth of physical and digital gift card sales."



GCI is the largest provider of decorative gift card holders in the U.S. With the evolution of the digital gift card industry, the company recognized and expanded its solutions to deliver state-of-the-art, highly personalized, multimedia experiences that can be combined with stored-value products and services.



"We are excited to use our capability, backed by over 95 patents issued globally, to accelerate prepaid industry growth for the benefit of our customers," said Brett Glass, Founder and CEO of GCI. "InComm has been a leader and innovator in the prepaid industry for more than 25 years, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to build on their outstanding track record of achievement."



Glass and his team will remain with GCI to operate the day-to-day operations of the business.

About InComm

Leveraging deep integrations into retailers' point-of-sale systems, InComm provides connectivity to a variety of service providers that allow consumers to conduct everyday business at more than 500,000 points of retail distribution. Whether those consumers are activating prepaid products, paying bills, enjoying real-time discounts through a membership card, purchasing digital goods in-store or adding funds to an online account, InComm is there to provide unique gift-gifting opportunities, cater to on-the-go shoppers, deliver added value through loyalty programs and serve cash-based consumers. With 246 global patents, InComm is headquartered in Atlanta with a presence in more than 30 countries.

About Gift Card Impressions

GCI, is a gift card industry leader providing engagement and gifting solutions to leading retailers, gift card brands and corporations. The company has received 40 industry awards for innovation in the last 7 years with an extensive US and worldwide patent portfolio. The company's leading-edge insight research allows GCI to understand how to deliver revolutionary communication and gifting solutions that enhance engagement and create more meaningful and shareable experiences for consumers and businesses. Visit GiftCardImpressions.com for more information, Gift-Tokens.com to see the technology in action and Thegiftcardshop.com for other gift card delivery ideas.

