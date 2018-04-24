InComm expansion to create more than 150 jobs in Georgia

"In addition to being the No. 1 state for business, Georgia is now a recognized hub for the financial technology industry," said Deal. "InComm has contributed to that reputation as a valued member of our business community, and the company has experienced significant growth while utilizing Georgia's expansive resources for high-tech businesses. We appreciate the strength of this partnership and we are confident that Georgia's highly skilled workforce and culture of collaboration will continue to provide InComm with the resources needed for a successful expansion."

This expansion follows the close of InComm's deal to acquire distribution rights of American Express's® prepaid reloadable and gift card products in the U.S., as well as the purchase of the Serve® technology platform. InComm has become the program manager and processor, and American Express will remain the issuer and network for all products involved in the transaction.

"The addition of the American Express suite of products strengthens the already extensive portfolio of prepaid cards and technologies that we provide to retailers and consumers," said Brooks Smith, CEO of InComm. "In addition to bringing new distribution partners into our network, we look forward to welcoming 400 employees to our workforce nationally, more than 150 of whom will work in several of our Georgia offices. Some are transitioning from American Express and others are being hired by InComm as a result of the new business. Their knowledge will be invaluable as we integrate these products into our portfolio over the coming months."

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of Entrepreneur and Small Business Development and Project Manager Mary Ellen McClanahan represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with Invest Atlanta and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

"We are excited that InComm will be adding 55 new jobs to its Columbus location," said Russ Carreker, Development Authority of Columbus Chairman. "Columbus continues to be well-positioned for companies that are engaged in business support services and we know that InComm is expanding here because they are able to find the talented people they need, many of whom have prior military service. We look forward to assisting InComm with this announced growth and hope that there will be even more to come in their future."

"We are excited to celebrate InComm again as they continue to deepen their footprint in Georgia, and expand their reach around the world," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Georgia has become a center for the FinTech industry, and our statewide infrastructure paired with our talented workforce creates the ideal environment for InComm to continue to thrive."

About InComm

Leveraging deep integrations into retailers' point-of-sale systems, InComm provides connectivity to a variety of service providers that allow consumers to conduct everyday business at more than 500,000 points of retail distribution. Whether those consumers are activating prepaid products, paying bills, enjoying real-time discounts through a membership card, purchasing digital goods in-store or adding funds to an online account, InComm is there to provide unique gift-gifting opportunities, cater to on-the-go shoppers, deliver added value through loyalty programs and serve cash-based consumers. With 246 global patents, InComm is headquartered in Atlanta with a presence in more than 30 countries. Learn more at www.incomm.com or connect with us on www.twitter.com/incomm, www.facebook.com/incomm, www.linkedin.com/company/incomm or www.incomm.com/blog.

Media Contacts:

InComm

Kristen Rocco

krocco@incomm.com

470-631-3900

Anthony Popiel

apopiel@daltonagency.com

301.787.4807

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incomm-expansion-to-create-more-than-150-jobs-in-georgia-300635202.html

SOURCE InComm

Related Links

http://www.incomm.com

