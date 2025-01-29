InComm Healthcare and Uber Health Launch Food Delivery Benefit Program for Health Plans

Members of participating health plans can now use supplemental benefit funds to pay for Uber Eats grocery and healthy meal deliveries, in addition to rides with Uber

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced that its InComm Healthcare business unit has partnered with Uber Health to launch a benefit program for health plans, enabling members to order meal and grocery deliveries on the Uber Eats app using plan-sponsored funds. As an expansion of the company's transportation benefit program, this new offering empowers health plans with more ways to increase member engagement and address social determinants of health (SDOH).

"Food insecurity and access to affordable healthcare are top of mind for health plans seeking ways to improve member health," said Dave Etling, Senior Vice President and General Manager at InComm Healthcare. "Uber Health is at the forefront of providing services to address both of these concerns, particularly in communities where transportation gaps make it difficult to reach a pharmacy or grocery store. By combining Uber's expertise, scale and reliability with our healthcare payments technology, health plan members can access the stores they need to live healthy lives."

Members of participating health plans can use the Uber Eats app to order groceries or over-the-counter (OTC) items and pay for purchases using plan-sponsored funds on their Dual Network Benefit Card™.

"Through our existing collaboration and new expansion, plan members can now enjoy greater access to a variety of high-value ancillary benefits: rides, groceries and over-the-counter item delivery," said Zachary Clark, Global Head of Uber Health. "Together, we're making it easy and convenient to understand and use benefits like these. This represents a major milestone in helping drive better health outcomes."

Uber Health is designed to make accessing and utilizing ancillary benefits, such as rides and same-day delivery of grocery items, simple to understand and even easier to use. This is key because social determinants of health, including transportation and nutrition, play an important role in determining overall health outcomes. By empowering members to utilize the full extent of their benefits – across transportation, as well as grocery and over-the-counter item delivery – Uber Health's platform helps address health-related social needs and plug the gaps to improve care delivery.

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card gives Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other health plans the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward, or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use these benefit funds on purchases that are configured to the health plan's program requirements, which may include select OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries, and more. The cards are loaded with more than $3.5 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 70,000 retail locations in the OTC Network.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 1,200+ health and wellness plans and reaching 10 million cardholders. The proprietary OTC Network currently consists of more than 70,000 retailer locations. With both online and mail-order options, members experience the convenience they expect. InComm's Dual Network Benefit Card™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits and incentives by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card, including OTC products, healthy foods, wellness incentives, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Health plans can leverage the Dual Network Benefit Card to close care gaps by utilizing wellness rewards for members. InComm Benefits, a new division serving the employer market, elevates employee benefits in the area of Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA) services. InComm Benefits' unique HSA and FSA solutions simplify expense management and encourage user engagement to drive higher adoption rates and satisfaction. Learn more at www.InCommHealthcare.com.

About Uber Health

We believe in a world where engaging with your healthcare is simple and convenient. Built on Uber's expertise, scale and reliability, Uber Health delivers an expansive platform that makes ancillary healthcare benefits — spanning transportation, prescription delivery and grocery delivery — easy to understand and even easier to use. Today, over 4000 healthcare organizations use Uber Health to streamline care coordination, improve the patient experience and drive better health outcomes. Learn more at uberhealth.com.

