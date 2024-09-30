InComm Healthcare Expands Grocery Partnerships With United Supermarkets

Members of participating health plans can now use supplemental benefit cards to purchase eligible products at United Supermarkets stores

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments , a leading payments technology company, today announced that its InComm Healthcare business unit has welcomed Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s United Supermarkets grocery stores to the OTC Network®. Access to this network enables retailers to accept health plan supplemental benefit funds as payment for eligible nutritious foods, over-the-counter (OTC) medications and other wellness products.

"Health plans strive to make their members' benefits as easy to manage and seamless to redeem as possible, and our role is to support that goal with a widespread retail network," said Dave Etling, Senior Vice President and General Manager at InComm Healthcare. "Partnering with United Supermarkets is an excellent opportunity to ensure more people across the Southwest region can use their benefit cards at grocery stores located conveniently within their communities."

Consumers who receive benefits on InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ can now use their plan-sponsored funds to purchase eligible items at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market locations across Texas and New Mexico. The benefit cards are already accepted at other Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw's.

"Through this collaboration with InComm Healthcare, our guests at United Supermarkets stores can now conveniently apply their supplemental benefit funds towards a range of qualifying food and wellness products to help support their health and nutritional needs," said Tony Crumpton, Chief Merchandising Officer at The United Family. "This partnership is another step towards ensuring that individuals in our communities have access to the essentials for maintaining a wellness-focused lifestyle."

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card gives Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other health plans the ability to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use these benefit funds on purchases that are configurated to the health plan's program requirements, which may include select OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries and more. The cards are loaded with more than $2.5 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 70,000 retail locations in the OTC Network.

