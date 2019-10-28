InComm Healthcare Launches Multi-Purse Wellness Card

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced the launch of InComm Healthcare's multi-purse wellness card, which has next level, innovative payment capabilities that allow health plans to offer multiple supplemental benefit and wellness incentive programs, which allocate funds valid towards select products such as over-the-counter (OTC) medications, health and wellness items, and food, through a single card powered by the OTC Network®. Health plans now have the ability to add more than one supplemental benefit, incentive or healthy foods program to each member's card.

InComm's Healthcare Product Suite is powered by InComm's proprietary Healthcare Payments Platform. Through the platform, the OTC Network allows consumers to use employer or health plan-sponsored incentive funds to purchase items from specified product categories and receive discounts on select products at participating retailers.

The new multi-purse card can manage an unlimited number of program purses – each tied to a specific product catalog. For health plans, this eliminates the need to provide separate cards for different benefit and/or wellness incentive programs. Members, meanwhile, will be able to purchase qualified items from separate catalogs seamlessly through the multi-purse card.

Health plans now have one solution for their supplemental benefits and wellness incentives and can easily expand their program to target multiple member needs, restrict spending to specific catalogs of products, and improve their annual plan management. The program also offers comprehensive compliance reporting by purse.

"Our goal is for health plans to make their members' experience as convenient as possible: one card that can be used online or at any neighborhood retailer," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm. "With this card, members are empowered to live a healthier life, and health plans enjoy program management efficiency and savings."

The multi-purse card will be accepted in-store at 60,000+ retail locations and online through retailers' websites, with additional national retailers set to join the network in early 2020.



For more information about InComm Healthcare's product suite, click here.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

apopiel@daltonagency.com



Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm

404-935-0377

npiccinini@incomm.com

SOURCE InComm

Related Links

http://www.incomm.com

