InComm Healthcare Partners with Farmbox to Provide Produce Delivery Service as Health Plan Benefit

FarmboxRx has revolutionized the healthcare world. As an extension of the Farmbox Direct mission, FarmboxRx delivers food as medicine to America's most at-risk population via a first-of-its-kind social determinants of health (SDOH) program. FarmboxRx enables healthy eating for at-risk populations, free of charge through insurance initiatives, by delivering fresh produce directly to members' doors. The company offers a range of customizable fruit and vegetable boxes with curated options including boxes tailored to management of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, and ethnic cuisine.

"We're excited to add another great benefit to our multi-wallet healthcare benefits solution," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "The convenience of FarmboxRx's home delivery service allows health plan members to take a proactive approach to their diets, which can further positively impact their long-term health – and health care spending."

"We're looking forward to partnering with InComm Healthcare and the OTC Network to help keep plan members eating healthy while addressing SDOH issues like food insecurity, food deserts, managing chronic health conditions, and other challenges faced by many plan members," said Ashley Tyrner, CEO at FarmboxRx. "We offer a wide variety of boxes along with our full wellness experience, including curated recipe ideas, educational seminars, meal prepping guides, and cognitive exercises to make a healthy diet and overall wellness even more accessible, and our portfolio will expand even further this coming year."

InComm Healthcare currently serves millions of health plan members through its OTC Network Product Suite, which features supplemental benefit and wellness incentive cards that effectively attract, engage and retain health plan members while driving them to adopt healthier behaviors. With a range of product catalogs to choose from, plans can customize their benefits and rewards to their specific consumer base, and its multi-wallet program allows plans to deliver and manage multiple member benefits through a single card.

The OTC Network is accepted in-store at over 65,000 retail locations and online through participating retailers' websites.

For more information about InComm Healthcare's product suite, click here.





About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About Farmbox

SOURCE InComm Payments