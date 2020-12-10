InComm Healthcare Partners with GA Foods to provide Medicare Advantage health plans with access to SunMeadow® nutritious home-delivered meals

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced a new partnership with GA Foods, a leading provider of nutritional meals serving healthcare, Medicaid, Medicare and senior customers, to offer Medicare Advantage health plans a member benefit program for prepared, home-delivered meals with their over-the-counter (OTC) benefit card.

Utilizing this solution, Medicare Advantage health plans will be able to provide their members with an OTC Network benefits card loaded monthly with funds that can be used to purchase GA Foods' SunMeadow® branded meals. Medicare Advantage members who have been helped through plan-sponsored post-discharge meals or chronic care meals supplemental benefit for a limited duration can now access nutritious and medically tailored meals on an ongoing basis through their OTC card. In addition, Medicare Advantage members who don't qualify for a post-discharge or chronic care meals benefit can now access delicious home-delivered meals.

Members may order meals and schedule delivery online or by phone and set up automatic reshipment of meals directly with GA Foods. All SunMeadow® meals are designed by a team of dietitians to meet or exceed the unique nutritional needs of older adults and are heart-healthy and diabetic-friendly. An executive chef adds flavor and flair to traditional favorites that appeal to older adults.

These delicious meals are packaged as a Total Meal System™ which includes a loaf of bread and fruit, juice or dessert to support a healthy lifestyle. GA Foods provides nutritionally balanced meals that are appropriate even for those on special diets. Medically tailored meals are available for individuals with diabetes, congestive heart failure/hypertension/chronic renal failure, HIV/wound healing/cancer/surgical recovery, obesity, and dysphagia. Members may also select Kosher, Latin flavors, vegetarian, and breakfast menus.

Powered by InComm Healthcare's Payments Platform, the OTC Network allows consumers to use health plan-sponsored benefit and incentive dollars to purchase products and services from participating retailers and partners. The most recent addition to this program will enable consumers to apply their funds towards home-delivered meals.

"This initiative will give plan members access to quality nutrition, including meals tailored to specific dietary needs, delivered to their door," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "The positive impacts of this program are evident for plans and members alike."

"GA Foods is pleased to partner with InComm Payments to provide nutrition care to the most vulnerable population and support its partners with innovation and unparalleled service," says Glenn Davenport, president, GA Foods. "Home-delivered meals can significantly improve diet quality, nutrient intake, and reduce food insecurity and nutritional risk."

With InComm Healthcare's new multi-wallet card capabilities, health plans can also offer multiple types of purchases on a single card. Purchases may include:

Over-the-counter (OTC) products in 60,000 retailers

Mail order and online OTC products

Healthy foods including home-delivered meals

Transportation benefits

Dental, vision and hearing benefits

Health and wellness incentives

The OTC Network is accepted in-store at over 60,000 retail locations and online through participating retailers' websites.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payment technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents, and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About GA Foods

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., GA Foods has been preparing and delivering meals to older adults since 1973. GA Foods is committed to offering a cost-effective solution for health plans to provide healthy meals for Medicare and Medicaid enrollees.

For more information, please visit www.GAFoods.com or call 800-852-2211.

