InComm Healthcare Partners with Mom’s Meals® to Provide Health Plan Members Access to Nutritious Home-Delivered Meals

Utilizing this solution, Medicare Advantage health plans will be able to provide their members with an OTC Network benefits card loaded with a monthly allotment that can now be used to purchase Mom's Meals. Medicare Advantage members who have been helped through a plan-sponsored post-discharge meals or chronic care meals supplemental benefit for a limited duration can now access nutritious and medically tailored meals on an ongoing basis through their OTC card. In addition, Medicare Advantage members who don't qualify for a post-discharge or chronic care meals benefit can now access delicious home-delivered meals.

Through Mom's Meals, customers can conveniently order and schedule delivery of meals online or by phone. These chef-designed refrigerated meals are made to be heated and ready to eat in two minutes. The meals include nutritious options for everyone, including the specific dietary needs of those managing chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, gluten intolerance, renal conditions and more.

Powered by InComm Healthcare's Payments Platform, the OTC Network allows consumers to use health plan-sponsored benefit and incentive dollars to purchase products and services from participating retailers and partners. The most recent addition to this program allows consumers to apply their funds towards home-delivered meals.

With InComm Healthcare's new multi-wallet card capabilities, health plans can also offer multiple types of purchases on a single card. Purchases may include:

over-the-counter (OTC) medications,

healthy foods including home-delivered meals,

health and wellness items, and/or

transportation benefits.

"With so many people staying at home in these trying times, this is a great way to deliver nutritious meals while allowing customers to forego grocery shopping and cooking," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "This partnership provides convenient access to healthy meals that can improve long-term health outcomes."

"We know nutritious food has a large impact on overall health," said Mike Anderson, President of Mom's Meals. "Being part of the InComm Healthcare solution means more Medicare Advantage beneficiaries can access healthy home-delivered meals for a longer period of time. We look forward to helping more people meet their food and nutrition needs – all in the comfort and safety of their own homes, which is so important right now."



The OTC Network is accepted in-store at over 60,000 retail locations and online through participating retailers' websites.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About Mom's Meals:

Better health begins with the meals we eat. Mom's Meals provides high-quality, refrigerated meals to Medicare members, Medicaid beneficiaries and self-pay individuals, delivering to any U.S. address. We put choice in the hands of our customers, offering a broad selection of entrees, including those to support common health conditions. For more information, visit www.momsmeals.com.

