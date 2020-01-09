InComm Japan Partners with Taiwanese QR and Barcode Payment Processor JKOPAY.

JKOPAY is well established as one of Taiwan's largest QR and barcode payment services. In addition to QR and barcode instant payment, JKOPAY offers various functions such as food and beverage delivery, taxi dispatch, and payment of public utilities. Widely used in Taiwan and accepted by more than 80,000 brick-and-mortar stores, JKOPAY is one of the largest companies in Taiwan with 80% share of the transaction volume in QR and barcode payment.

In partnering with InComm, JKOPAY will now be accepted at more than 18,000 retailers across Japan, including drug stores and home appliance stores. This news promises to benefit retailers, who can expand their range of payment options and consumers, and Taiwanese tourists or residents, who will find more stores accepting the familiar service. In conjunction with the launch, JKOPAY will launch a three-month promotion in which users will be offered a 20% discount on purchases made using the app.

"This announcement further signals InComm Japan's expansion as a global payments leader through its integration of regional QR and barcode payment processors in Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan," said Takumaro Arai, Senior Vice President and General Manager, InComm Japan. "We're excited to be the ones connecting more and more consumers – through the mobile payments platform of their choice – to retailers across Japan."

InComm is also actively promoting business alliances with overseas QR and barcode payment service operators in other Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. In addition, InComm Japan's network of domestic QR and barcode payments includes partnerships with au PAY, Origami Pay, d Payment (R), PayPay, Japan Post Pay, LINE Pay, Rakuten Pay (App Payment), Resona Wallet and J-Coin Pay.

Implementation of JKOPAY will require minimal effort, with seamless integration into a single point-of-sale, ultimately leading to a reduced operations burden, streamlined payments processing, and flexibility to create and manage program logistics and special promotions. This partnership is in line with the Japanese government's commitment to raising the volume of cashless payments by facilitating growth within the financial technology industry. InComm is playing a major role in this scenario, helping connect payment platforms with its ever-growing retail network.



About InComm Japan

InComm Japan is a subsidiary of InComm, a leading payments technology headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. InComm holds 386 global patents and is an innovator in point-of-sale activation and prepaid technologies; the company's presence in Japan includes 65,000 retail locations ranging from convenience, drug, home appliance, and discount stores to mass retailers, supermarkets and other retailers. InComm Japan is currently expanding its payment capabilities to better serve its partners through the coordination of multiple domestic and foreign payment operators. Its focus on streamlining QR and barcode payments for point-of-sale integration began in 2017 through targeted acquisitions of QR and barcode payment technology and system assets.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

