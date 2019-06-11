InComm Launches Barcode Payment Solutions at DFS Duty-Free Stores in Japan

"T Galleria by DFS, Okinawa is a well-known luxury shopping destination, while the Naha and Kansai airports serve more than 47 million passengers every year, making these some of the busiest places in the country," said Takumaro Arai, Vice President and General Manager of InComm Japan. "Partnering with DFS to expand access to the broader digital payments ecosystem will create a more convenient shopping experience for consumers travelling through these hubs of international travel."



About 20 percent of all payments in Japan are currently made with methods other than cash, and the Japanese government is committed to raising the volume of cashless payments 40 percent by 2025 through facilitating growth within the financial technology industry. InComm is playing a major role in helping the market achieve this goal through its collaboration with DFS and other retail chains to bring barcode payment options to shoppers in Japan.

"At DFS, we continually seek to provide new and innovative ways to meet our traveling customers' needs," said Nicolas Villeger, DFS Group Managing Director, Japan and Korea. "This new barcode payment option will enhance the shopping experience for our digital and mobile-savvy customers in Japan."

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 369 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

About DFS Group

DFS Group is the world's leading luxury travel retailer. Established in Hong Kong in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from over 700 of the most desired brands through 420 boutiques on four continents. Its network consists of duty-free stores located in 11 major global airports and 20 downtown T Galleria locations, as well as affiliate and resort locations. The Group is privately held and majority owned by the world's largest luxury conglomerate Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller. DFS Group employs around 9,000 people focused on creating inspiring retail experiences for its customers. In 2017, nearly 160 million travelers visited DFS stores. DFS is headquartered in Hong Kong and has offices in Australia, Cambodia, China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Vietnam.



Media Contacts:

Nilce Piccinini

Corporate Marketing Communications Manager

InComm

404-935-0377

npiccinini@incomm.com

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404.876.2800 x 1309

apopiel@daltonagency.com

Ritsuko Arakaki

Senior Marketing Manager

DFS Japan

81-3-5434-3662

Ritsuko.arakaki@dfs.com

SOURCE InComm

Related Links

http://www.incomm.com

