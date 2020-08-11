InComm Launches Dental & Vision Supplemental Benefit Program for Health Plans to Offer Members

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced it has launched a dental and vision supplemental benefits program, enabling its health plan partners to provide their members with benefit dollars for use at the provider of their choice. The program is an expansion of InComm Healthcare's proprietary payments platform that allows consumers to use health-plan sponsored benefit and incentive dollars to purchase products and services from participating retailers and partners.

"We provide health plans with supplemental benefit programs to improve their member engagement and incentive individual healthcare, which helps drive down costs and improve quality of life for members," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm. "Expanding our program to include dental and vision enables health plans to offer a more comprehensive suite of benefits to their members."

InComm Healthcare supplies Medicare Advantage health plans with supplemental benefits, and with the launch of this new program, these plans can now provide benefit dollar amounts to members for use at any dental or vision clinic that accepts credit cards. Plans can offer dental-only, vision-only or combined dental and vision benefits on a single restricted-spend prepaid card.

Health plan members that utilize this benefit have the ability to compare providers and find the best deals to meet their needs. Additionally, members pay directly for products and services with the amount on the card, eliminating the need for plans to process dental or vision claims or manage networks.

With InComm Healthcare's multi-wallet card capabilities, health plans can offer multiple benefits program types on a single card. Programs can include:

over-the-counter (OTC) medications,

healthy foods,

dental and vision benefits,

health and wellness items, and

transportation benefits.

On the health plan side, InComm Healthcare provides comprehensive reporting tools and the flexibility for health plans to add benefit dollars monthly, quarterly or annually. InComm Healthcare's network is accepted in-store at over 60,000 retail locations and online through participating retailers' websites.

For more information about InComm Healthcare's product suite, click here.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

[email protected]

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm

404-935-0377

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm

Related Links

http://www.incomm.com

