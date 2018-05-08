InComm Launches Health Plan-Sponsored First Years Wellness Card™ To Support Babies' Well Being

"Welcoming a new child home is one of the most exciting moments for a family. The First Years Wellness Card makes it easier for families to afford diapers and other basic essentials for their newborn children, that can help get the newborn off on the right foot," said David Vielehr, senior vice president and general manager of InComm Healthcare & Affinity. "With the First Years Wellness Card, health plan providers can incentivize their members to purchase what they need to care for their babies. In the long run, this will help lower healthcare costs for both families and health plan providers."

Through the First Years Wellness Card program, health plans provide new parents with funds that can only be used to purchase items from a catalog of products tailored to infant care. Eligible items include child specific over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products ranging from baby food and formula to thermometers, diapers, strollers, car seats and more. In addition, parents using the card can earn exclusive discounts on select baby care items and other products through IHA's Swipe&Save program.

InComm Healthcare & Affinity helps health plans and affinity groups attract, engage and retain members with innovative consumer benefits and rewards, such as our restricted-spend prepaid cards. For more information, visit www.InCommHealthcareAndAffinity.com.

About InComm

Leveraging deep integrations into retailers' point-of-sale systems, InComm provides connectivity to a variety of service providers that allow consumers to conduct everyday business at more than 500,000 points of retail distribution. Whether those consumers are activating prepaid products, paying bills, enjoying real-time discounts through a membership card, purchasing digital goods in-store or adding funds to an online account, InComm is there to provide unique gift-gifting opportunities, cater to on-the-go shoppers, deliver added value through loyalty programs and serve cash-based consumers. With 246 global patents, InComm is headquartered in Atlanta with a presence in more than 30 countries. Learn more at www.incomm.com or connect with us on www.twitter.com/incomm, www.facebook.com/incomm, www.linkedin.com/company/incomm or www.incomm.com/blog.

