InComm Named Innovative Business Partner of the Year by Speedway

"Our prepaid program is an important part of our business, and InComm has continuously worked with us to keep us ahead of the curve in that regard," said Tony Kenney, Speedway's president. "Their products, promotions and technology provide value to our customers. InComm always brings something new to the table, making them a perfect fit for our Innovative Business Partner of the Year Award."

InComm and Speedway have been partners for 15 years, one of the longest partnerships in InComm's history, and have worked together to grow both companies through innovative ideas, products and solutions. Throughout the partnership, InComm has worked closely with Speedway to make sure the convenience chain has a best-in-class prepaid program across its more than 2,700 locations. Complementary technology solutions – like InComm's Smart Auto-Replenishment System and barcode-based payments – have similarly kept Speedway on the leading edge of a competitive and fast-moving channel.

Integrating InComm's innovative fraud-prevention measures has helped Speedway mitigate loss and ensure customer satisfaction. To keep Speedway informed of the latest trends in the industry, InComm also hosts two summits per year on top of weekly conference calls and quarterly business reviews.

"The respect and appreciation of our partners is the most important KPI we have," said Jerry Cutler, Vice President of Sales, InComm. "We strive to be a partner they can rely on to consistently bring new ideas and products that help them grow their business. Receiving an award like this from a company with as great a reputation as Speedway lets us know we are on the right track. It has been a pleasure teaming up with the great people at Speedway to create amazing consumer experiences. This is truly a humbling honor."

About InComm

Leveraging deep integrations into retailers' point-of-sale systems, InComm provides connectivity to a variety of service providers that allow consumers to conduct everyday business at more than 500,000 points of retail distribution. Whether those consumers are activating prepaid products, paying bills, enjoying real-time discounts through a membership card, purchasing digital goods in-store or adding funds to an online account, InComm is there to provide unique gift-gifting opportunities, cater to on-the-go shoppers, deliver added value through loyalty programs and serve cash-based consumers. With 246 global patents, InComm is headquartered in Atlanta with a presence in more than 30 countries. Learn more at www.incomm.com or connect with us on www.twitter.com/incomm, www.facebook.com/incomm, www.linkedin.com/company/incomm or www.incomm.com/blog.

About Speedway

Speedway LLC (Speedway), headquartered in Enon, Ohio, is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with approximately 2,740 stores located in 21 states. Speedway is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation. For further information about Speedway, visit the company's web site at http://www.speedway.com.

