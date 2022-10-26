InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network (TCN), a Leading Gift Card Provider in Australia

Addition of TCN's multi-brand gift card products to InComm Payments' global distribution network will strengthen company's offerings to Australian businesses and consumers

MELBOURNE, Australia and ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, today announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards. The acquisition enhances InComm Payments' ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth for its brand and retail partners.

"TCN is a pioneer of the multi-brand gift card category with a proven record of delivering reliable products to both the gift giver and their recipient," said Adam Brault, Senior Vice President of Financial Services and Asia-Pacific at InComm Payments. "We could not be more excited to welcome TCN's expertise and creativity to our global team."

Founded in 2019 by Nick Sims and Richard Hewitt, TCN's multi-brand gift card products aggregate leading consumer brands onto one card, providing greater flexibility and choice to the recipient. The gift card line includes several offerings based around a creative theme, such as The Active Card, which is redeemable at dozens of sporting apparel retailers, The Home Card, which can be used at a wide range of homeware stores, and many more.

"InComm Payments has been a great partner to TCN, and we couldn't be happier to be officially joining the family," said Nick Sims, co-founder of TCN. "Together, InComm Payments and TCN have reinvented the gift card market in Australia, and we look forward to continue providing customers and channels with the best product selection in the market."

TCN's gift card products are available for purchase online and in store at many of Australia's leading retailers. The company also sells gift cards directly through its card.gift website, which enables consumers to purchase personalized gift card packages paired with customized photo or video messages. In addition to consumer-facing products, TCN serves Australian companies with gift products for incentive, loyalty and rewards programs, as well as business-to-business (B2B) gifting opportunities.

InComm Payments first entered Australia and New Zealand in 2010, introducing international brands to the gift card market that were previously unavailable to consumers in the region. Today, the company delivers end-to-end payment platforms and financial technology solutions supported by a network of more than 525,000 points of retail and online distribution.

For more information on InComm Payments, visit www.InCommPayments.com.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 420 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

Media Contacts

InComm Payments

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

+1 (314) 592-3149

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments