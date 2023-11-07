InComm Payments and Meal Train® Partner to Supply Gift Card Options for Individuals Organizing Meal Support

News provided by

InComm Payments

07 Nov, 2023, 08:03 ET

With access to a growing portfolio of gift card brands, Meal Train customers now have more ways to support friends and family members experiencing significant life events

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a global payments technology provider, today announced a new partnership with Meal Train®, an online platform that streamlines meal organization for friends and family experiencing major life events, to exclusively manage the supply and fulfillment of gift card orders on MealTrain.com. With a strong assortment of physical and digital gift card options for additional meal deliveries, grocery purchases, dining options and more, this partnership connects Meal Train customers with more ways to meaningfully support their loved ones after births, surgeries, illnesses and other significant occasions.

In addition to an industry-leading assortment of gift cards for popular consumer brands, Meal Train customers now have access to InComm Payments' portfolio of proprietary gift card brands. Various visual designs are available for these products to help express the emotion or message that givers wish to convey to meal recipients.

"Celebrating happy occasions is very different from navigating sensitive life events, which makes it important to ensure friends receive the best support that's appropriate for the situation," said Adam Brault, SVP, Financial Services at InComm Payments. "We are honored to collaborate with Meal Train and connect their customers with a greater range of personalized options to care for others."

After creating a free Meal Train page, users can organize meal deliveries to individuals while ensuring important information such as dietary needs and allergies are accessible to participants. Organizers may also add alternative options, such as gift cards, for participants who are unable to prepare or deliver meals.

"Our platform began with the mission of streamlining meal support for loved ones in need, and sometimes that means sending more than a meal," said Michael Laramee, CEO at Meal Train. "Partnering with InComm Payments makes it even easier for our customers to care for friends and family."

For more information about Meal Train and to get started with a free page, visit www.MealTrain.com.

For more information about InComm Payments, visit www.InCommPayments.com.

About InComm Payments 

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com

About Meal Train

Meal Train is a platform that makes meal giving around significant life events easy. Launched in 2010, the company creates and strengthens physical communities by reducing the information gap between those in need and those with the capacity to help. Learn more at www.MealTrain.com.

Media Contacts
Anthony Popiel
Communications Manager
InComm Payments
+1-314-592-3149
[email protected]

Shelly Mosley
Dalton Agency (on behalf of InComm Payments) 
+1-931-797-1483 
[email protected] 

SOURCE InComm Payments

Also from this source

InComm Healthcare and Instacart to Enable Health Plans to Offer Delivery of Groceries and Over-the-Counter Essentials as a Benefit

InComm Healthcare and Instacart to Enable Health Plans to Offer Delivery of Groceries and Over-the-Counter Essentials as a Benefit

InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced its InComm Healthcare business unit is partnering with Instacart (NASDAQ:...
InComm Healthcare Partners with MDHearing to Provide Hearing Aids as Health Plan Benefits

InComm Healthcare Partners with MDHearing to Provide Hearing Aids as Health Plan Benefits

InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced its InComm Healthcare business unit has partnered with MDHearing, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.