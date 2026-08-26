InComm Payments Enables Health Plan Members to Use Benefits and Rewards Cards at Sam's Club

Members of participating health plans can now use supplemental benefit cards at Sam's Club locations nationwide

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced that Sam's Club has joined the OTC Network®, a community of merchants managed by InComm Payments and its InComm Healthcare division. The collaboration expands access to affordable groceries, over-the-counter medications and wellness items for members of participating health plans.

Through this expansion, Sam's Club members who receive benefits through InComm Healthcare's restricted-spend cards, such as the Dual Network Benefit Card™, can now use their plan-sponsored funds to purchase eligible products at physical Sam's Club locations across the United States.* Access to the OTC Network® enables retailers to accept benefit and rewards funds as payment for health plan-approved items, supporting easier, more convenient benefit redemption for plan members.

"Health plans are focused on making benefits and rewards as accessible and frictionless as possible for their members," said Joe Donato, Senior Vice President and General Manager at InComm Healthcare. "Welcoming Sam's Club to our OTC Network® helps extend that access at scale, giving members additional flexibility to use their benefits at a retailer they know and trust."

The InComm Healthcare OTC Network® supports Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other benefit programs that encourage plan members to purchase eligible nutritious foods, over-the-counter (OTC) medications and wellness products. Benefits are configured to each health plan's program requirements, ensuring funds are used only for approved items.

InComm Healthcare's Dual Network Benefit Card™ allows health plans to combine multiple benefits, rewards or healthy food programs onto a single card. Cardholders can use these funds at participating retailers based on plan-specific eligibility rules, which may include OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries and other approved products.

The OTC Network® currently includes more than 85,000 retail locations nationwide, spanning grocery, pharmacy, mass merchandise and big-box retailers, and processes billions of dollars in supplemental benefit funds annually. The OTC Network® also includes more than 300,000 service providers locations, such as dental care providers.

For more information about InComm Payments and its healthcare solutions, visit www.InComm.com/healthcare.

*Sam's Club will accept benefits and rewards cards for participating health plans only at physical club locations. Cards are not eligible for payment in Sam's Club Scan & Go transactions.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts

Anthony Popiel

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

Brandon Davis

Communications Manager

InComm Payments

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments