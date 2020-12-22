InComm Payments First to Launch App Store Cards in Taiwan

ATLANTA and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Apple to launch App Store Cards in Taiwan. The partnership was made possible through InComm Payments' longtime convenience channel partners, 7-Eleven and FamilyMart. App Store Cards are now available in more than 9,500 stores across Taiwan.

The new App Store Card will be sold in four denominations (NT$500, NT$1,000, NT$2,000, and NT$300-6,000 VAR) and Digital Codes denominations between NT$50-6,000 VAR). In addition, App Store Card digital codes will be available for sale via self-service kiosks in-store.

"Digital content is especially convenient and important as a source of entertainment for anytime and anywhere in the world," said Malcolm Areington, Regional Vice President, North Asia Pacific, InComm Payments. "Launching in this new and exciting market represents the mutual success we've experienced through our partnership with Apple."

The launch is also celebrated with an advertising campaign, which can be seen here .

InComm Payments entered the Taiwan market in 2013 and has established itself as a market leader in point-of-sale activation (POSA) technology in the country ever since. Its ongoing success has been supported through long-standing partnerships with 7-Eleven and FamilyMart.

