InComm Payments Launches Cashless Payment Solution for Sports Venues

The Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League are adopting the system for use at their home stadium of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

"The transition to cashless payments ecosystems has been steadily gaining traction within venues nationwide, but finding inclusive payment alternatives is crucial as major sporting events begin welcoming back their fans," said Adam Brault, Senior Vice President, Financial Services, at InComm Payments. "It is important to remember that a sizable consumer demographic still prefers to use cash for their everyday purchases, so venues need to accommodate these attendees in a convenient way. The solution has been well received by attendees at TIAA Bank Field, and we look forward to rolling out our cashless solution to more venues across the country in the weeks to come."

The gift cards that cash-preferred consumers will receive at participating venues can be branded with the home team's logo and will have no purchase fees. The cards will be open-loop gift cards, which can be used anywhere the network is accepted in the U.S., both inside the event venue and outside of it.

"We want to ensure consumers visiting TIAA Bank Field have an easy way to pay for food and merchandise, and they enjoy a memorable game day experience," said Ryan Prep, senior director of facility operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars. "InComm Payments' technology makes the cashless transition smooth for everyone. Guests can simply take the card home and use it in their next visit to a Jaguars game or wherever the card's network is accepted."

The cashless payments solution is currently active within TIAA Bank Field. For more information on the venue, visit www.tiaabankfield.com.

For more information on the new cashless payments solution for sporting and entertainment venues, visit www.InCommPayments.com.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at http://www.InCommPayments.com.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

[email protected]

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm Payments

404-935-0377

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments

Related Links

https://www.incomm.com/

