InComm Payments Named "Best Overall FinTech Company" in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies Around the World

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments , a leading payments technology company, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall FinTech Company" award in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

FinTech Breakthrough Award 2024

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. The company's technology allows for multiple payment types through a single integration. InComm Payments offers a range of products and services for various industries and needs, such as gift card malls and enhanced payment platforms, which connect companies and consumers across retail, transit, and financial services. The Healthcare market is an area of intense focus for InComm Payments and its InComm Healthcare business unit.

InComm Healthcare provides health plans and their members with solutions like The OTC Network® and Dual Network Benefit Card™. The Dual Network Benefit Card™ streamlines the disbursement, management, and redemption of supplemental benefit funds on a single card. Members can use the Dual Network Benefit Card™ to access multiple benefits and incentives using plan-sponsored funds as payment for over-the-counter (OTC) medications, healthy foods, health and wellness products, and more at 68,000+ retailers and service providers.

"Whether eCommerce, Program Management, Digital Promotions, Fraud & Compliance, or Healthcare, InComm Payments delivers innovative payment solutions. Consumers prioritize convenience and ease of use in the payments experience. Meeting these needs positions merchants for growth," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations to InComm Payments on being our 2024 'Best Overall FinTech Company!' Their extensive capabilities and solutions enhance payment programs and customer experience, helping businesses thrive in an evolving payments landscape."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough with this award. I feel fortunate to have recently joined InComm Healthcare and to join our brilliant team of people. We are committed to delivering innovation with excellence in payments and services which help health plans and employers reduce the cost of healthcare," said Rob Pinataro, President of InComm Healthcare. "To that end, InComm Healthcare will continue creating new capabilities to help customers succeed through client input, product strategy development, and our in-house innovation hub, Go Studio, which continuously explores emerging technologies in the payments space and beyond."

More than 320 health plans and over 580 health and wellness programs currently partner with InComm Healthcare to offer the Dual Network Benefit Card™ to over 10 million cardholders.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at https://www.InCommPayments.com .

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 320 healthcare plans and reaching 10 million cardholders. Our proprietary OTC Network currently consists of 68,000+ retailer locations. Our online and mail-order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our Dual Network Benefit Card ™ is revolutionizing supplemental benefits and incentives by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card, including OTC products, healthy foods, wellness incentives, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. InComm Benefits, a new division serving the employer market, elevates employee benefits in the area of Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA) services. InComm Benefits' unique HSA and FSA solutions simplify expense management and encourage user engagement to drive higher adoption rates and satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

