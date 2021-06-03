InComm Payments Partners Expands Convenience Stores Gift Card Distribution by Welcoming ONroute in Ontario, Canada

InComm Payments will supply ONroute with a comprehensive suite of popular branded retail, food and fuel prepaid gift cards, for providers such as gaming, restaurants, apparel and entertainment.

"Our focus is to offer expanded services and brands that our customers need on their journey, this includes the convenience of prepaid giftcards for well-known brands and establishments," said Melanie Teed-Murch, President, ONroute.

"We are delighted to welcome ONroute as our new retail distribution partner, further expanding the popularity of prepaid products within the growing convenience retail segment" said Frank Juliano, Senior Vice President of International at InComm Payments. "As a new partner to ONroute, our goal is to insure the ONroute customer has access to Incomm's full suite of payment and gifting products ."

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About ONroute

ONroute is the proud operator of 23 convenient plazas located along Highways 400 and 401 in Ontario. Our locations are designed to provide travellers with fresh and exciting food and beverage options, gas, and other amenities that improve your travel experience. Each of our locations feature family-favourite restaurant brands, a convenient 24/7 market, free Wifi, and great customer service.

At ONroute, we strive to be more than just your next highway stop. We are here to anticipate, meet, and exceed the needs of Ontario's travellers. Whether you're a daily commuter, professional driver or family taking a road trip to explore our province, our goal is to make sure we have what you need to make your trip even more enjoyable.

