InComm Payments Partners with Flexa to Enable Seamless Digital Currency Acceptance for Merchants

Popular retail brands now have seamless way to instantly accept dozens of digital currencies both in-store and online

"As digital currencies grow in popularity and rapidly gain consumer adoption, it's crucial for retailers to keep up with a broad range of payments options," said Stefan Happ, President of InComm Payments. "By integrating with Flexa's comprehensive solution for digital currency acceptance, we're helping to unlock powerful consumer spending opportunities for brands and further enrich the consumer experience."

"We built Flexa to make payments more efficient, accessible, and affordable for people all over the world," added Trevor Filter, co-founder at Flexa. "Our merchant-focused mission is one-hundred percent aligned with InComm Payments' relentless focus on developing valuable, innovative solutions for their retail customers … an approach that's underscored by their award-winning track record. We're beyond delighted to partner with their team and to continue pushing the envelope of payments technology together."

By enabling Flexa's innovative decentralized finance ("DeFi") technology for its retail network, InComm Payments is providing consumers around the world with meaningful and expanded utility for their digital currency holdings. Over the coming months, InComm Payments and Flexa look forward to sharing more details of retail partners who have adopted this new technology.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 27 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments. We provide merchants and developers with simple digital currency payment solutions that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa's mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world.

SOURCE Flexa

