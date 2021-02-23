InComm Payments partners with Intelligent Clearing Network to provide cloud-based solution aimed at preventing paper coupon fraud

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLS Payments, an InComm Payments company, today announced a new partnership with Intelligent Clearing Network (ICN), a software-as-a-service coupon clearing company, to provide retailers with a solution addressing multiple issues related to paper coupon fraud, processing, and clearing. The solution, which is built upon existing InComm Payments technology and software and supported by its Enhanced Payment Platform (EPP), provides retailers with a cloud-based solution to paper coupon fraud, paper coupon validation processing, electronic clearing of paper coupons, and mobile redemption of nationally distributed coupons.

Retailers with existing integrations to OLS Payments or InComm Payments can deploy the new service with minimal impact to current payments infrastructure and internal resources. The solution is already being made available to these retailers.

"Leveraging our existing technology to have a positive impact on a problem that's costing retailers hundreds of millions per year fits perfectly in with our mission to help our partners reduce costs," said Matt Fitzgerald, OLS Payments Director of Offer Product Strategy. "With more than 98% of nationally distributed coupons being paper, it's a big deal to give merchants the security of knowing that once accepted, those coupons will be reimbursed."

The solution will allow retailers to scan paper or digital coupons then verify or deny their authenticity using positive and negative offer files. Verified coupons would be electronically submitted for reimbursement, significantly decreasing the time required for retailers to receive their funds and eliminating the uncertainty found in the typical clearing and reimbursement system.

"We're excited that this new partnership with InComm Payments will extend ICN's impact on the industry, making it very easy for InComm Payments-connected retailers to access our services," said Richard Thibedeau, COO of Intelligent Clearing Network. "Our patented solution has been live for almost 10 years, with countless improvements that have led to a 95% reduction in coupon fraud through our prior implementations."

Solving paper coupon fraud enables the industry to accept an e-clearing model for paper coupons and provides an organic approach to enabling nationally distributed mobile coupons. Current paper coupon clearing models require an inefficient and costly physical clearing process, are unable to accommodate redemption of mobile coupons, and provide significant opportunities for fraud.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 27 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com .

About OLS Payments

OLS Payments, an InComm Payments company, is a global payments technology company with a focus on helping merchants enhance payment security, increase their flexibility, quickly deploy new payment offerings and lower their overall cost of payment acceptance. We provide a wide array of payment and payment adjacent functionality including payment orchestration, tokenization and vaulting, encryption, scan-based payments, settlement and funding, and coupon fraud mitigation and electronic clearing. All within a consolidated environment with a heightened focus on continuous uptime and security. While providing access to most major card processors and acquirers through a single integration point, our expanded feature ensures rapid adaptability for merchants to an ever-changing payments landscape.

About ICN

ICN is a software-as-a-service company that provides retailers with patented, cloud-based promotion solutions. ICN's paper coupon processing solution eliminates coupon fraud, validates coupon via cloud-based validation (inclusive of family code validation), coupon serialization, and e-clearing services of paper coupons. ICN's promotion management solution provides retail marketing business teams with the power to run trade promotions, points programs, load to card digital coupon programs, and to clear/invoice manufacturers who participate in these promotional programs.

