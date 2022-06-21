InComm Payments selects Aptitude Accounting Hub

The solution will drive global finance transformation initiatives

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software is delighted to announce that InComm Payments has selected the Aptitude Accounting Hub (AAH), deployed as Software as a Service (SaaS), to drive accounting automation and data analytics across their business.

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company pioneered point-of-sale activation technology, which allows retailers to activate products such as gift cards at the register. Since its founding in 1992, InComm Payments has grown into one of the leading payments technology businesses in the world.

InComm Payments selected Aptitude's solution based on its ease of configurability, ability to drive granular data analysis, and proven track record of success in the market. The solution's flexibility and easy integration with third party solutions were also strong factors.

Dean Thompson, Director of Financial Systems at InComm Payments, remarked, "The implementation of the Aptitude Accounting Hub will allow our accounting team to focus more on value-adding, strategic activities, and focus less on manual reconciliations and number crunching. We believe it will position us to continue to build on our broader finance transformation journey."

Alex Curran, Aptitude EVP NA, stated, "Aptitude is the provider of choice for organizations looking to bring in an accounting rules engine and subledger to modernize their finance and accounting program. The Accounting Hub's differentiated ability to centralize and automate accounting, while driving meaningful insights, continues to be an important part of digital finance transformation success. We are thrilled to add InComm Payments to our client community."

The Aptitude Accounting Hub is the solution of choice for many organizations across the globe. Differentiators include the ability to handle complex, high-volume environments and over 20 years of built-in, specific IP – calculations, business events, processes, and templated reports – which accelerate and de-risk the implementation process.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software helps complex organizations automate and transform their financial business models. Our core areas of focus are the accelerating digitization of the finance function, and the global push to deploy and manage subscription offerings. Our global client base includes some of the world's largest companies. Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc. For more information, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

SOURCE Aptitude Software Limited