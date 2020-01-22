InComm, Pollard Banknote Partner to Launch In-Lane Instant Lottery Tickets

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Payments technology company InComm and instant ticket expert Pollard Banknote announced today a partnership to launch ScanACTIV™, an innovative new way for lotteries to merchandise instant tickets at retail. The platform, proprietary to Pollard Banknote, enables consumers to purchase their favorite instant games directly at the cash register or at self-checkout kiosks at major retailers.

With the ScanACTIV™ platform, retailers can display instant tickets near a point-of-sale (POS) terminal to be scanned upon purchase. Once the purchase transaction is completed, the game is ready to be played. Players can play the in-lane instant game similarly to a traditional instant ticket, or via a digital reveal. All consumer electronic devices are supported, and for a more traditional instant game experience, a game card can also be used to claim a player's prize.

"Our vision when entering the lottery space was to create a seamless, secure experience that provides all types of retailers with an efficient option to begin selling lottery in-lane," said Tim Richardson, Senior Vice President of InComm. "Our partnership with Pollard Banknote makes it possible to introduce instant tickets in-lane without the need for traditional lottery hardware or the security challenges of traditional instant tickets. We are excited to deliver innovative new ways for our retailers to offer lottery in their stores and deliver fun new products to their customers."

The ScanACTIV™ solution is powered by InComm's point-of-sale activation technology, which reduces the risk of retail and player fraud by preventing instant lottery tickets from holding any cash value until they are scanned at the register. This technology also eliminates barriers, such as employee training and special storage units, that have historically prevented stores with multi-lane checkouts from selling instant lottery tickets.

Jennifer Westbury, Executive Vice President of Sales and Customer Development at Pollard Banknote added, "With a focus on retail excellence and innovation, Pollard Banknote is at the forefront of the lottery industry in offering in-lane retail solutions. By partnering with InComm, our in-lane solutions will facilitate new business opportunities for lotteries to penetrate new retail environments and offer unprecedented convenience for players to purchase lottery products. We are confident that selling instant lottery tickets in-lane will be beneficial for retailers and players alike and will ultimately help lotteries expand their player base and drive incremental revenue for good causes."

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

SOURCE InComm

