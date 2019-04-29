InComm's Alder API Wins Award from Innovative Payments Association

"Businesses that manage a prepaid card program have historically had to navigate between several program interfaces to access products provided by different networks, which requires significant time and resources," said Dave Etling, SVP and General Manager of InComm Digital Solutions. "Our Alder API® empowers organizations with access to every aspect of prepaid card fulfillment from a single online connection. This significantly mitigates the cost of managing supplier relationships. We thank the Innovative Payments Association for recognizing our team's hard work in developing the platform."

By consolidating all prepaid transactions to a single connection, Alder API® provides organizations with the freedom to focus on the front-end experience of their prepaid programs while InComm powers the back-end delivery and management of their products. The platform enables access to InComm's industry-leading product portfolio of digital and physical prepaid cards for a variety of brands including retail, dining, gaming products and digital content, not to mention network-branded prepaid cards.

Alder API® currently supports tens of thousands of transactions daily, and it is utilized by more than 100 live customers across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, marketing and loyalty, financial services and employee incentive programs.

For more information on InComm and Alder API®, visit www.InComm.com.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 369 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

apopiel@daltonagency.com



Nilce Piccinini

Corporate Marketing Communications Manager

InComm

404-935-0377

npiccinini@incom.com

SOURCE InComm

Related Links

http://www.incomm.com

