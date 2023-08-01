InCompass™, a platform company of TJM Capital Partners, has purchased the machinery division of Mollart Engineering

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCompass™, the umbrella company of world-class brands within the industrial machinery sector has acquired the machinery division of Mollart, a leading manufacturer of deep hole drilling machine tools, including solutions for gun drilling, deep hole boring and deep hole finishing. "The addition of the machinery division of Mollart perfectly fits within our vision for growth," according to Chairman Tom McDonough. "Mollart provides exceptional products for deep hole drilling and gives us opportunity to provide more solutions to our customers," said McDonough. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Mollart's machinery division will expand the InCompass™ global footprint, adding manufacturing solutions to markets including Defense, Agriculture, Aerospace, Automotive, and more. InCompass™ CEO Micah Coleman stated, "Our top priority at InCompass™ is to offer our customers an expanding range of solutions as they grow. The integration of Mollart technology furthers our goal of being the preferred partner for comprehensive manufacturing solutions."

About TJM Capital Partners
Founded in 2008, TJM is a private investment firm that invests in established middle and lower middle-market businesses looking to substantially grow and realize shareholder value. TJM has a fully supported management team backed by a select group of committed capital sources – including family offices, high net worth individuals, and a diverse set of first-generation (G1) investors – as a different type of private investment firm. www.tjmcapitalpartners.com

About InCompass

With locations throughout the world, InCompass™ provides customers with the time-saving solutions and industry leading expertise they need to grow their business by bringing together industrial manufacturers offering innovative products and systems. InCompass™ brands have served the market for over 500 years combined and have individually earned reputations for excellence. These industry leading brands include Timesavers, Dubois Equipment Company, Randbright, Mollart Machinery, Clausing Industrial, Pratt Burnerd, and UK-based Colchester Machine Tool Solutions.

InCompass™ is comprised of 5 divisions: Wood Processing, Metal Abrasive Finishing, Machine Tools, Coatings, and Automation. Not just machinery, InCompass™ manufactures growth solutions. www.manufacturedgrowthsolutions.com

About Mollart
Mollart Engineering was originally setup in 1929 by Arthur Mollart and partner J Hendra as a production engineering source of components for the car and aircraft industries. Through the following years Chessington, Surrey based Mollart Engineering has benefitted from boom years and continues to invest in its future growth and development. www.mollart.com

