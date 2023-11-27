InCompass™ Expands Woodworking Machinery Portfolio with Acquisition of Newman Machine Company

News provided by

InCompass

27 Nov, 2023, 15:50 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCompass™, a platform company of TJM Capital Partners, is excited to announce its latest strategic acquisition of Newman Machine Company, a distinguished leader in the woodworking machinery sector.

As a prominent platform company housing world-class brands within the industrial machinery sector, InCompass™ continues to expand its portfolio by welcoming Newman Machine Company into its family of distinguished brands. Newman Machine Company has earned a strong reputation in the industry for its exceptional woodworking machinery and innovative solutions.

Tom McDonough, Chairman of InCompass™, expressed his enthusiasm for this acquisition, stating, "The addition of Newman Machine Company perfectly aligns with our vision for growth and innovation in the woodworking sector. Newman Machine Company's expertise and reputation complement our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to our valued customers." McDonough emphasized that the financial details of the transaction will remain confidential.

The acquisition of Newman Machine Company reinforces the InCompass™ global presence and strengthens its woodworking capabilities, enabling the company to provide comprehensive solutions to an even wider range of lumber millwork industries. InCompass™ CEO Micah Coleman commented, "At InCompass™, our primary focus is to continually expand our suite of solutions to support the growth of our customers. The integration of Newman Machine Company into our family of brands brings us closer to becoming the preferred partner for comprehensive woodworking solutions."

About TJM Capital Partners 

Founded in 2008, TJM is a private investment firm that invests in established middle and lower middle-market businesses looking to substantially grow and realize shareholder value. TJM has a fully supported management team backed by a select group of committed capital sources – including family offices, high net worth individuals, and a diverse set of first-generation (G1) investors – as a different type of private investment firm. www.tjmcapitalpartners.com 

About InCompass™ 

With locations throughout the world, InCompass™ provides customers with the time-saving solutions and industry leading expertise they need to grow their business by bringing together industrial manufacturers offering innovative products and systems. InCompass™ brands have served the market for over 500 years combined and have individually earned reputations for excellence. These industry leading brands include Timesavers, Dubois Equipment Company, Randbright, Bourn & Koch, Mollart Machinery, Clausing Industrial, Pratt Burnerd, and UK-based Colchester Machine Tool Solutions. InCompass™ is comprised of 5 divisions: Wood Processing, Metal Abrasive Finishing, Machine Tools, Coatings, and Automation. Not just machinery, InCompass™ manufactures growth solutions. www.manufacturedgrowthsolutions.com.

About Newman Machine Company

Newman Machine Company is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge machinery for the wood and lumber industries. With over 180 years of expertise, Newman Machine Company specializes in designing and engineering a wide range of equipment, such as planers, grinders, sanders, and more. Known for manufacturing machinery to meet the needs of both small workshops and large-scale industrial operations, they offer a wide range of award-winning, innovative solutions for all types of precision applications. www.newmanwhitney.com

SOURCE InCompass

Also from this source

InCompass™ Expands Industrial Machinery Portfolio with Acquisition of Bridgeport Machine Tool Company

InCompass™ Expands Industrial Machinery Portfolio with Acquisition of Bridgeport Machine Tool Company

InCompass™, a platform company of TJM Capital Partners, is pleased to announce it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire another prominent...
InCompass™ Enhances Industrial Machinery Portfolio with Acquisition of Bourn & Koch, Inc.

InCompass™ Enhances Industrial Machinery Portfolio with Acquisition of Bourn & Koch, Inc.

InCompass™, a platform company of TJM Capital Partners, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Bourn & Koch, Inc. As a leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.