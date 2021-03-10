InContext Solutions Announces the Appointment of Donald J. Rippert as Advisor and Board Member

As InContext develops key industry integrations and broadens commerce applications, Don's global technology leadership expertise and management of large-scale cloud solutions will be invaluable. Tweet this

Rippert has 40 years of experience leading and advising multiple organizations within the tech sector, and is currently Co-Founder and Board Member at SmartEdge.ai—a software company creating the future by merging AI, video, and other edge technologies into market-leading solutions. He previously served as a General Manager at IBM, where he was responsible for building IBM's cloud business. He was also the former Chief Technology Officer of Accenture, and CEO of Basho Technologies.

"3D and VR have moved from the lab into the mainstream as a tech-enablement necessity for leading-edge businesses. InContext holds the market for these solutions at the intersection of retail, market research, visualization and sales enablement. I'm looking forward to helping them further expand that success. Their future is very bright," said Rippert.

About InContext Solutions

InContext Solutions is the global leader in 3D simulation software for retail. Our virtual simulation platform, ShopperMX, enables brands and retailers to create better shopping experiences through its ability to digitally prototype, validate with real shoppers, and activate through our field enablement applications within the context of a retail store environment. InContext's ShopperMX platform delivers substantial cost and time savings while mitigating major risk when bringing new ideas to life in retail.

