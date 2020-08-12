Incontinence and Ostomy Care Global Market - Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Increasing in aged population, increased utilization of the various incontinence and ostomy care products for the management or treatment of different types of incontinence and ostomy surgeries among the patients, elevating inclination of the value centric global patient pool towards the technologically advanced incontinence and ostomy care products with better therapeutic outcomes and also increasing awareness about the disease and the availability of the wide varieties of products to manage or treat the disease conditions fuelling the incontinence and ostomy care global market.



As estimated by the analyst, the incontinence and ostomy care global market is expected to reach $24,577.9 million by 2026 growing at a mid single digit from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in population prone to aging related medical conditions, growing prevalence of medical conditions such as women health related conditions (e.g. childbirth, menopause), inflammatory bowel diseases (crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), neurological diseases (multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease), oncology (colorectal and prostate cancer) and others diseases, increasing awareness & acceptance of the condition of incontinence & ostomy, growing economies and increasing demand for better healthcare facilities in emerging markets. The incontinence and ostomy market is segmented by product, utility, application, end-user and geography.



Based on the product type, the incontinence and ostomy care global market is segmented into incontinence and ostomy care. Incontinence care segment is the largest and fastest growing product segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Based on disease type, the incontinence care market is classified into urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence, urinary incontinence is accounted for largest and fastest growing segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Based on the product type, incontinence care market is segment into disposables and implantable device. Among these segments, disposables segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Implant devices is fastest growing segment at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. In the disposable global market by type, the adult diapers segment holds the highest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit from 2019 to 2026. Incontinence Catheter is fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Among the overall adult diaper market by type, underwear & briefs segment holds the highest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Pads & Guards is fastest growing segment at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Implant devices by product type, Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) segment holds the highest revenue in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Slings is fastest growing segment at a CAGR of high single digit from 2019 to 2026.



Ostomy care is growing at low single digit from 2019 to 2026. The ostomy care global market by surgery type, colostomy segment is the largest and fastest growing product segment expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increase prevalence of targeted diseases such as cancer and GI tract diseases. Based on product type the ostomy care global market is classified into ostomy bags, skin barriers, deodorants, irrigation products and others accessories like ostomy tape, removers, belts, detergents, stoma implants and stoma caps. The ostomy bags segment is the largest and fastest growing product segment and expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Among the ostomy bags, two-piece ostomy bags is the largest and fastest growing segment and expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to technological innovations in their designs.



Based on the utility, the incontinence and ostomy care global market is segmented into security & leakage control, protection & cleansing, odor control and irrigation products. Security & Leakage control segment is the largest and fastest growing segment and expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing use of security and leakage control device for incontinence and stoma management and increasing technological advancement in these devices to increase efficiency.



Based on application, the incontinence and ostomy global market is segmented into women health related, neurological conditions, oncology, urinogenital diseases, GI Tract diseases and others. Women health related segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to women are more prone to incontinence related problems such as damage to nerve controlling urine or fecal urge during childbirth and impaired sphincter function which is a result of pelvic floor weakness which in turn may be due to pregnancy & vaginal birth, surgeries related to uterus, aging and weakness of the connective tissue. Oncology segment is the fastest growing segment and is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in the prevalence of prostate, colorectal and bladder cancers.



Based on end-users of incontinence and ostomy care market has been segmented into hospitals, home care, and others that consist of clinics and research institutes. Homecare accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and it expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the availability of better and technologically advanced personalized incontinence and stoma management products. The hospitals is fastest growing segment and is projected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing availability various advanced minimally invasive treatments.



Based on the region, the incontinence and ostomy care global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa). Europe accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to growing at a low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing prevalence of targeted disease in the region, escalating geriatric population, increasing penetration and adoption of advanced products and increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in incontinence and ostomy care market and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to elevating increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing penetration of reimbursement schemes in developing countries, elevating demand for better healthcare facilities from the population in the region and growing economies of the region, availability of various kinds of incontinence and ostomy management products and increasing medical tourism prospects of the region.



Some of the major players in incontinence and ostomy care market include Essity AB (Sweden), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec Group Plc (U.K.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Ontex (Belgium), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Hollister Incorporated (U.S.), Salts Healthcare (U.K.), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Abena A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc., (U.S.), Domtar Corporation (U.S.) and others.



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America



• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Indian

o Rest of APAC



• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

o Middle East and Africa



