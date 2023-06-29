Incontinence Products Global Market is Projected to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2030: Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Growth

29 Jun, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Incontinence Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Incontinence Products estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Disposable Adult Shields segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Incontinence Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -
- Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Essity AB
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Hollister Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Ontex BVBA
- Paul Hartmann AG
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- TZMO SA
- Unicharm Corporation
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
451
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$13.1 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$20.1 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
5.5 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
- Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains"
- With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
- With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
- How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What's In Store for Healthcare?
- Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020
- % Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020
- Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- Impact of COVID-19 on Incontinence Products Market
- Competition
- Incontinence Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Incontinence Products: A Prelude
- Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population
- Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster
- Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries
- Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region: Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per Year for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia
- Incontinence Products Market by Channel
- Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020
- Institutional Market
- Consumer Market
- Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market
- Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence
- Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women by Age Group
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- MARKET TRENDS
- Growing Awareness about Incontinence Drives Market Growth
- Kimberly-Clark's Role in Raising the Incontinence Awareness
- Players Improve Incontinence Products Performance
- Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper
- Targeting the Male Population
- Manufacturers Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit
- Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers
- Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales
- Innovation and Advancements - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth
- Expanding Product Variety
- Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology
- Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad
- Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard
- Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth
- In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend
- Addressing Women Consumers
- Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market
- SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At a Glance
- Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers
- A Penchant for Thinness
- Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities
- Product Trends in Incontinence Market
- Changing the Look
- Skin Care - The Add-On Feature
- Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
- Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products
- DTC Brands To Garner Increased Attention
- NorthShore Care Supply's Popularity among Millennials
- Advancements of Because Market
- KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS
- Growth Drivers
- Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Female Population Drives Demand
- Global Female Population by Geographic Region (2021): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of World
- Female Population as a Percentage of Total Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2015
- Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
- Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years
- Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P)
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Growth Inhibitors
- Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste
- Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvwcce
