Incontinence Products Leader NorthShore Launches 2 New Colors in Top-Rated MEGAMAX™ Product Line With SiriusXM Radio Campaign

GREEN OAKS, Ill., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most absorbent adult diaper in the U.S., MEGAMAX™, launched in 2018 and just welcomed two new colors to its incontinence product line - black and tie-dye. MEGAMAX is now the only absorbent tab-style brief in the country available in tie-dye. It is also the first product NorthShore Care Supply, the company behind NorthShore®'s MEGAMAX, is advertising on a national level utilizing SiriusXM and streaming audio.

"To help spread the word about MEGAMAX and how life-changing our products can be, we decided to launch a national campaign to reach individuals and their loved ones managing incontinence," says Adam Greenberg, president and founder of NorthShore. "The goal is to increase awareness that incontinence is very common, it is not something to be ashamed of, there is help and you can live life and leave the house with the right products and supplies … like those offered at NorthShore.com."

The MEGAMAX radio campaign starts April 5 and runs for eight weeks across sports, talk and news channels. Talk Show Hosts Andrew Wilkow of SiriusXM Patriot and Michael Smerconish of POTUS Politics on SiriusXM will feature NorthShore on their live radio programs. NorthShore is partnering with RadioActive Media to produce the campaign, which will focus on helping individuals managing incontinence for themselves or in the role of personal or professional caregiver.

"Radio advertising, especially on a platform like SiriusXM, targets specific audiences, making it attractive in reaching the right people who need your products," says Steve Pollak, RadioActive Media. "It also is great for building awareness because ads are played repeatedly while people listen to their favorite station."

NorthShore products offer up to 3x the leak protection of leading store brands. In addition to MEGAMAX, NorthShore Care Supply offers a variety of lighter absorbent briefs and protective underwear with up to 6-8 hours of protection as well as pads, liners, wipes and more.

"For someone with incontinence, it is difficult to be yourself during the day when you wake up at night for changes, but it's impossible to be yourself during the day if you can't leave the house due to constant worry about leaks," says Greenberg.

Founded in 2002, NorthShore Care Supply provides peace of mind to families managing with moderate to severe incontinence through life-changing absorbent products. The company is committed to #EndHealthStigma as we help 80 million Americans managing some form of bladder or bowel incontinence live their life to the fullest. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S.

