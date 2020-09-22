InCor, everis Brazil, Xilinx, and NTT Disruption are working together to validate Virtual Patient Observation to improve healthcare workflows and provide safer patient care

MADRID, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Institute (InCor) from the Clinical Hospitals, University of São Paulo Medical School has joined forces with everis Brazil, NTT Disruption, and Xilinx, Inc. to test NTT Disruption's Virtual Patient Observation (VPO), a new technological solution for Intensive Care Units.

VPO utilizes video and ML to detect and predict a patient's predefined behaviors, with alerts in real-time, providing a tool for practitioners to make safer patient care. It can be personalized based on the needs of each healthcare institution, differentiating between a patient sitting up, leaving the bed, or waving a hand.

In addition, VPO can be easily scaled to enable nurses to provide real-time responses regardless of the number of events or increase in monitored beds. Patient privacy is protected given the systems' ability to utilize real-time processing and ML to learn, identify and predict behaviors, over video recording.

"Through this initiative, we are combining the technical capabilities and vision of NTT Disruption and Xilinx along with InCor's strong performance in innovation through InovaInCor," assured Prof. Dr. Jose C. Nicolau, Director of the Intensive Coronary Care Unit from InCor. "The development of this technology will provide more safety and well-being for the patient and will reduce stress for the team. VPO can also signal potential signs and problems so the medical staff can assist the patient before the issue becomes critical or the patients hurt themselves. This is a fantastic technology, especially in high complexity ICUs such as InCor," Prof. Nicolau continued.

"Xilinx is pleased to be part of delivering personalized patient care and healthcare efficiencies through the use of Alveo-powered VPO systems," said Freddy Engineer, General Manager, Global Datacenter BU, at Xilinx. "As healthcare institutions continue to embrace more smart hospital technologies, we look forward to improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs."

"The healthcare industry has been incorporating new smart technologies for hospitals, like VPO, to improve patient safety, operational efficiency and reduce burnout syndrome," said Fernando Apezteguía, Head of Health at NTT Disruption. "COVID-19 has accelerated the need to innovate within the industry to provide healthcare practitioners with tools for better care," he continued.

The results of this solution's effectiveness will be analyzed through this project, which will enable high impact on patient care, safety, and efficiency, while diminishing practitioner burnout.

