Incorporate Massage Honored With Company Of The Year Stevie® Award In 2019 American Business Awards®

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporate Massage, the leading onsite corporate massage services provider, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Business Services category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® today.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industry were submitted this year for consideration. Incorporate Massage was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Business Services - Small.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges recognized the services provided by Incorporate Massage as a growing opportunity.

Said one judge, "I love what they do! This is really needed, especially for organizations going through major reorganization, digital transformation, or other strategic changes. I can see quickly how this can improve morale!"

The company's nomination focused on their rapid growth, technological innovations, forward-thinking employee classifications, and the value massage brings to its clients.

"It is such an honor to be celebrated for our achievements with a Stevie Award," said Amelia Wilcox, Founder and CEO of Incorporate Massage. "It's validating to get the recognition that massage in the workplace is truly a business service, and not just a feel-good luxury. So many of our clients recognize the business benefit of providing regular massage for their employees. They've seen their teams work smarter, safer, and happier with regular massages."

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Incorporate Massage

Incorporate Massage is the leader in corporate massage services. With hundreds of certified, professional massage therapists working in more than 70 North American markets, Incorporate Massage helps companies reward employees, reduce worker injury, and improve the recruitment and retention of top talent.

The company's wellness app--the first on-demand platform for corporate massage--allows businesses to instantly book a workplace massage service at their own convenience. Incorporate Massage clients include leading brands such as Intel, Google, Apple, Verizon, LiveNation, and RedBull.

