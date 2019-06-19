Increase Design Impact with Kichler Lighting

Why LED

LED lighting continues to gain popularity and increased consumer demand. From LED bulbs to LED-integrated chandeliers and outdoor lighting, there are many benefits to incorporating these in your home. In fact, today's LEDs can be 60-70 percent more energy efficient than conventional incandescent lights and cut energy use by up to 70 percent. That's not all. LEDs are used in a wide range of applications because of their unique characteristics – compact size and ease of maintenance. In addition, integrated LED fixtures offer elevated designs not otherwise possible with conventional bulbs.

Lighting for Design

When selecting LED fixtures, there are a few things to keep in mind, such as how color temperature will impact your design. Measured in Kelvin on a scale of 1,000-10,000, color temperature describes the appearance of the illumination provided by a light source. The lower the Kelvin number, the more orange/red/yellow the light.

Choose LED fixtures with Kelvin temperatures that maximize the lighting effect and complement existing décor color and tones. Here are a few tips to utilize LED color temperatures to shine the best light on today's most popular design trends:

Wood Tones and Warm Colors

LED lights with a range of 2700 Kelvin (K) will produce a soft or warm white effect. This is best to highlight rich tones found in brown woods and warm colors such as red, gold or orange. Consider integrated LED chandeliers and pendants for living and dining spaces to create an ambiance for entertaining. Layering with a dimmable LED fan, such as the Kichler® Colerne fan, provides ambient lighting and temperature control, and enables intensity adjustments based on need.





Kitchens and bathrooms often call for LEDs of 3000K , as this is closest to morning light. This also works to highlight cool tones found in modern design elements and colors such as gray, blue, green or white. For task lighting, utilize LED tape light to illuminate counters and cabinets, while LED downlights will help to brighten the room without visible fixtures. If your kitchen has a large island, have your electrician install a cluster of mini pendants like the élan® Kordan collection. LED vanity bars or lighted mirrors in the bathroom will ensure you've got ample light for getting ready in the morning.



Also consider Kelvin temperatures of 3000K for outdoors to add a layer of security to beautiful entertaining spaces. Install wall lanterns to illuminate entryways, and incorporate path and landscape lighting to showcase architectural elements. Bluetooth® enabled portable lanterns can also set the right mood on a patio or within a conversation set.

Lastly, use the same color temperature throughout each space to create visual symmetry. For more information on LED lighting, to access Kichler Lighting's LED lighting guide or locate your nearest distributor, visit Kichler.com.

