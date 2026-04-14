Increase in Demand for Japan and Thailand Travel as Asia Leads 2026 Vacation Trends

Rising bookings, record arrivals, and growing demand for multi-destination trips place Japan and Thailand among the world's most sought-after destinations.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Apr. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripmasters, a leading provider of customizable multi-destination vacations, reports a significant increase in traveler interest in Asia, with Japan and Thailand emerging as two of the most in-demand destinations for 2026 travel. Recent travel industry data and global booking trends indicate that demand for both destinations continues to rise. According to Tourist Japan, "Japan's tourism industry experienced strong growth, with international arrivals exceeding 42 million," underscoring the destination's continued global appeal. The Asian News Network reports that Airports of Thailand expects passenger traffic to reach approximately 3.7 million during the 2026 Songkran travel period, highlighting the country's continued strength as one of the world's most in-demand travel destinations.

Travelers can start planning their customized journey to Asia today by exploring flexible, multi-destination vacation packages at www.tripmasters.com.

"We're seeing a clear shift toward Asia as a top choice for travelers planning their next big trip," said Rafael Checa, CEO of Tripmasters. "Japan and Thailand stand out for their exceptional blend of culture, value, and diverse experiences."

Multi-Destination Travel on the Rise in Asia:

Tripmasters reports a growing trend among U.S. travelers opting for multi-destination itineraries, particularly in Japan and Thailand. Travelers can explore a range of customizable itineraries and destinations, including:

Why is Asian travel trending? According to Tripmasters' internal booking insights and industry reports, several factors are driving demand:

E xpanded flight availability and competitive airfare make long-haul travel more accessible than ever

and competitive airfare make long-haul travel more accessible than ever Rising demand for experiential travel, with travelers prioritizing authentic, culturally immersive experiences

Currency advantages (especially in Japan) make trips feel more affordable

(especially in Japan) make trips feel more affordable Supportive tourism policies, including visa flexibility and government initiatives aimed at boosting international arrivals

Travelers can explore customizable multi-destination vacation packages to all of Asia and around the world at www.tripmasters.com.

Media Contact: Stephanie Merrithew, Public Relations, [email protected]

A Company Rooted in Trust and Credibility

Founded in 1984, Tripmasters.com is a leader in customizable, multi-destination travel. With a pioneering online platform, Tripmasters empowers travelers to design flexible, personalized itineraries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Canada, the Pacific, and beyond. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a luxury escape, customers can choose from thousands of destinations, mix and match flights, hotels, and activities, and build trips with up to 12 cities, all in one seamless booking process. Tripmasters combines the convenience of technology with expert customer support to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable travel experiences. Its long-standing credibility is supported by:

4.8-star average rating on Trustpilot





A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)





IATA and ARC certifications





Flexible payment options, Affirm, PayPal, and major credit cards





Staggered payment plans designed to help travelers budget with confidence

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SOURCE Tripmasters