Increase in Demand for New Therapies for Effective Management to Drive Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The alarming statistics of up to 80% women that experience menopausal hot flashes with up to 20% experiencing severe menopausal symptoms drives the menopausal hot flashes treatment market. Muscle mass loss, depression, vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes), dementia, decreased cognitive function, vaginal atrophy, and sleeplessness are among the most prevalent menopausal symptoms.

The need to improve quality of life to combat menopausal hot flashes led to the menopausal hot flashes treatment market stood at over US$ 9.5 Bn in 2018. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

Hormone replacement treatment (HRT) relieves menopausal symptoms and improves quality of life for women who are experiencing these symptoms. HRT is an important treatment segment in the global menopausal hot flashes treatment market. Alternative treatments, such as herbal medications, are also useful in treating premenopausal symptoms such vasomotor symptoms, urogenital atrophy symptoms, and irregular monthly flow.

In order to fulfil a variety of needs, healthcare businesses are ramping up their non-hormonal product clinical research studies. In January 2020, NT-814, a non-hormonal therapeutic candidate for menopause, was approved in a Phase 2b clinical study by KaNDy Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech firm located in the U.K. The menopausal hot flashes treatment market is anticipated to be led by the hormonal treatment type segment, whilst the non-hormonal treatment type segment is also predicted to gain considerable traction during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Market Report

Treatment of Hot Flash Complications Through Cognitive Behavior Therapy Opens Up New Growth Opportunities

The global menopausal hot flashes treatment market is expected to witness a surge in the demand for non-pharmacological treatment choices. As a result, healthcare practitioners are using the cognitive behavior therapy to help women deal with the symptoms of menopause. This new technique is gaining attention for treating not only hot flashes but also other menopausal symptoms. Companies in the global menopausal hot flashes treatment market are promoting the cognitive behavior therapy as a way to improve personal coping methods by altering beliefs, actions, and dysfunctional emotions. As the therapy has shown proven effectiveness in treating depression and anxiety, healthcare businesses are extending their services by incorporating the innovative therapy.

Patients are increasingly seeking the cognitive behavior therapy as a result of issues connected with menopausal hot flashes, such as reduced productivity and sleep problems. The long-term efficacy of the cognitive behavior therapy after treatment is offering attractive growth prospects for healthcare practitioners.

Introduction of Innovative Devices to Attract Customers

Players in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market are making efforts to expand treatment options. Besides medicines, companies in the hot flashes treatment market are introducing handy devices that work as personal thermostat for the new-age women, such as the Menopod with its computer mouse-like design and mobility. The role of companies to suggest lifestyle changes via online medium favors the growth of menopausal hot flashes treatment market.

Businesses in the global menopausal hot flashes treatment market are investing in developing mobile applications to serve the high number of tech-savvy women in their late 40s. Besides women, mobile apps for menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes are attracting healthcare organizations. These smartphone apps provide valuable information to healthcare organizations regarding the severity of hot flashes in women.

Efforts of players in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market for customized mattresses with the function of heating and cooling temperature control to accentuate growth in the menopausal hot flashes treatment market.

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Non-hormonal pharmacological breakthroughs result from treatment approaches that target the brain's thermostat. Businesses in the global menopausal hot flashes treatment market are investing more in research and development of therapeutic solutions that target the brain's thermostat to lessen the frequency of hot flashes in women. In the menopausal hot flashes treatment market, such developments create value-grab possibilities for corporations and improves the life of postmenopausal women.

Hormonal therapy is available in a variety of treatment forms, including gels, patches, and pills. Women with menopausal hot flash symptoms gain substantially from hormone replacement treatment (HRT), which reduces their symptoms and improves their quality of life.

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Merck & Co., Inc.

sMylan N.V.

Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment Type

Hormonal Treatment

Non-hormonal Treatment

Alternative Treatment

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

